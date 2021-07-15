Firearms, ammunition siezed from central Taranaki property

Armed police, including ESR staff in boiler suits, executed a search warrant at a Rosalind St, Stratford, property on Thursday.

A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody after police seized firearms and ammunition from a central Taranaki property on Thursday.

Officers began executing a search warrant on Rosalind St, Stratford, around 7am, looking for firearms and suspecting the manufacture of methamphetamine, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A 47-year-old Stratford man was arrested during the search warrant.

The armed offenders squad, a forensics team and other officers were involved in the operation, which went on until 2pm.

Officers in boiler suits and an armed policeman were seen at the scene around noon.

READ MORE:

* Four car thefts, one arrest in South Taranaki

* Police called to Taranaki primary school following reports of drugs

* Double homicide: Taranaki man, 21, admits murdering his father and brother

* Warning issued over dangerous batch of synthetic cannabis likely linked to Taranaki death



Bouterey said a 47-year-old Stratford man was arrested and appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday afternoon.

He was being charged with the unlawful possession of two firearms, ammunition and breaching a protection order.

The man was remanded in custody until July 19, when he has a bail hearing.

“We’re really pleased that we’ve taken some firearms off the street,” Bouterey said.

He said forensic test results would determine if further charges would be laid.

“We know how dangerous methamphetamine can be, and how much harm they can cause users, families and our community.

“Our continued focus is to hold those to account who are manufacturing and supplying the community with illicit drugs.”