Falling through the cracks and the Taranaki teenagers climbing back out again

Young people hang out on the Puke Ariki library steps, but these days Tiana Simeon, 16, Kayne Taipari, 14, Caesar Davis, 15, and Ari, 15, are busy with alternative education.

One minute Caesar Davis was on top of the world.

Next minute the 15-year-old was kicked out of school and his world collapsed.

What happened depends on who you ask, but Caesar (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru) says he was accused of ‘’damaging school property and beating up the teachers and stuff.’’

He reckons he didn’t do it. Police were called, but no charges were laid. They just trespassed him from the school.

‘’It made me feel pretty dumb, eh, because school was, like, my life. School was my everything. Felt like a home, eh.’’

In his view he lost everything. Including his ‘’career at sports.’’ Caesar had played for the New Zealand Māori Under-14 rugby league team in games against Pacific Island countries like Tonga and Samoa. But he needed to be in school. And he wasn’t.

So, he ran away and lived with his girlfriend in the rural Taranaki town of Inglewood. Doing nothing all day. Just hanging out at home.

He got depressed. Gave up everything he loved. Because, what was the point?

This year Caesar started in alternative education with Zeal in New Plymouth.

Alternative education provides educational and pastoral support for young people who have become disconnected from mainstream schooling. Each student is supported by an Individual Learning Plan that is tailored to their needs. They can stay in alternative education until they’re 16.

‘’When I got told about this course I thought would give it a go, because I was just pretty bored, eh, doing nothing.’’

It might just be the best choice Caesar ever made. He’s gone from having no future to having options.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Caesar Davis, 15, is a star on the sports field and with his music, but he lost his way when he got kicked out school.

Caesar is a success story. But there are many like him who don’t make it back once they’re kicked out of school.

Instead they join the other teenagers spending their time sitting on the steps of New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki Library, for generations the collecting place of the region’s disaffected, disillusioned, and self-destructive youth.

People complain, security guards keep their eyes on them, and for a few years classical music blasted from speakers in an attempt to keep them away.

Their presence annoys people. And let’s be real, at times they can be intimidating.

Among other things they’re called hood rats, which Caesar explains means they ‘’come from a hood life rather than an educated life.’’

Just because they wear a hood, doesn’t mean they’re going to steal something, he says.

They’re just sitting there because there’s nothing else to do. It’s as simple as that. But people think they’re there to do something else. Something criminal or at least anti-social.

Even though they congregate outside the library, they tend not to go inside. But when they do the security guards follow them, just like when they visit New Plymouth’s shopping mall across the road.

The steps in front of the library are a meet-up spot. And they are pretty decent steps. Just under a decade ago the city spent $1.28m revamping the area to make it more friendly to pedestrians and it was hoped this new level of activity would discourage anti-social activity – vis-a-vis hood rats.

It didn’t work and so the library steps are still the go-to spot for kids who have nowhere else to go, nothing else to do. Being able to piggyback on the libraries wifi also has advantages for kids that often have no credit left on their phones.

The problem of kids without a school to go to is not unique to New Plymouth. Libraries around the country have the same groups hanging around outside.

In the first two semesters of 2021 there were 6008 kids nationwide who did not turn up for school. Of these 60.2 per cent were Māori. In Taranaki of the 135 kids who didn’t attend school 58.5 per cent were Māori.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff It doesn’t matter how good the teachers are, says Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, the system is failing Māori youth.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says it’s clear the education system is failing Māori youth.

It doesn’t matter how great the teachers are. The education curriculum doesn’t bend to take in issues faced by Māori youth, such as equity, increasing disparity, she says, and their ‘’home life might not be such that you can go home and do homework.’’

‘’I know lots of really great teachers – but they’re bound by the restrictions of what the current curriculum and the current system is.’’

And everyone learns differently, she says.

‘’To be learning you need to have good pastoral care around you, you need good role models. There’s a whole lot of aspects to it, but the reality is we don’t all learn academically, some learn by going out and doing things.

Māori have a high sporting population, she says, so it would make sense for them to have a sporting academy.

“We don’t. We’ve got to see a shift towards a more modern upbeat way of learning, not supporting very, very old traditions and models that aren’t necessarily fit for purpose in the communities the kids come from.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Kanye Taipari, 14, wants to be a builder, but it’ll be a hard road to get there now he’s in alternative education.

Kanye Taipari, 14, (Tainui) got excluded from school for vaping. Third strike and he was out.

‘’Heaps of my mates got caught with me, but they only got detentions,’’ he says. ‘’Everyone else was on their third strikes too, and even if they weren’t they should have got suspended at least.’’

The injustice made him feel ‘’pretty sh...’’

But, unlike some of his mates in alternative education, Kanye didn’t spend a year doing nothing.

He was only home for ‘’a month or two”.

“It was good for first week, then it was boring as.’’

Kanye had been in Year 10 and had plans to go to Taranaki’s Witt polytech and train to be a builder.

But the plans are looking shaky at the moment. To go to Witt Kanye would need NCEA and that’s difficult to get in alternative education, which doesn’t have the structure to facilitate the requirements of NCEA courses.

Christina Galley, who runs Zeal’s alternative education programme, says Kanye is ‘’very bright.’’

‘’And he is an incredible mathematician. He should be getting his NCEA. At alternative education it’s much, much harder to do that. And to do building you need Level 2. We’re trying to get him back into a school somewhere, so he can get NCEA.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Most alternative education programmes are struggling to survive, says Zeal's Christina Galley.

There are 41 young people in alternative education in Taranaki and 1150 nationwide.

Most alternative education programmes are struggling to survive, Galley says.

‘’It’s appalling that alternative education is so underfunded.’’ And the funding doesn’t include power, food, stationery. The young people don’t pay for anything, so that has to come out of other areas of Zeal’s budget.

‘’The Government needs to fund alternative education to provide wrap around support for these young people. So that they all have access to high quality teachers, and high quality youth workers, so that every single one of them gets the support they need.’’

The system's failing these kids, she says.

‘’We also need to re-look at mainstream education and see how can it be based around the individual learner and make it so every single young person has one adult who knows them and supports them and has that relationship with them.’’

A lot of the kids start to struggle at high school, because they don’t have that one main teacher who knows them well.

At Zeal they can say what’s happening in their lives and the issues can be dealt with before they become bad behaviours, Galley says.

‘’They’re struggling with so many needs. Lots of young people are falling through the gaps.’’

Occasionally, a young person has to be removed, because some of them arrive with a lot of issues.

‘’They have seen things that no young person should ever have to see and experienced so much trauma that when they’re in a situation where they feel threatened, they react.’’

Or they think someone they care about is threatened, so they’ll react, because their flight or fight response kicks in, she says.

‘’They have learnt in their lives they have to fight to survive, so they’ve potentially lost control.’’

But the sad thing is there is no next step once they’re booted out of school, so they sit at home in limbo.

‘’We try and still support them even though there is no funding. We go and mentor them in their homes. We can’t let them go.’’

When most of the kids first arrive at Zeal they have their hoods on, they look down at the ground, and they can’t make eye contact. But over time those heads start to lift, and the smiles start to come.

They can’t accept compliments, can’t accept there are things they are good at, Galley says, but after a while they start to say ‘yeah that’s me,’ ‘I am doing that.’ ‘I can do that’, and they start to own it.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ari, 15, was bullied at school, but now she has made friends and is not as afraid to be herself.

Like Ari. She talks softly, while looking at the ground. She reckons she’s not good at talking.

When Ari, 15, (Ngāpuhi), came down to Taranaki from ‘’up north’’ last October she didn’t talk to anyone. She hadn’t been to school for a year when she started with Zeal.

But after starting at alternative education she is opening up.

‘’You don’t feel alone when you’re here. Oh no, it’s going to make me cry... here I’m comfortable around everyone.’’

Ari got kicked out of school a couple of times for fighting with the people who bullied her.

She doesn't have any regrets about leaving high school, she says, because otherwise she wouldn’t be at Zeal.

‘’I’m anti-social as. People never like me. I get separation anxiety away from my family.’’

At school she was bullied. A group of her classmates would gang up on her. And she had no-one on her side, she says.

‘’My mum would be the one who kept saying ‘stay in school who cares about them?’ But she really didn’t know.’’

Ari had dreamed of being a dentist, but the teachers told her she wasn’t good enough.

‘’They weren’t there to support me. They didn’t think I could do what I wanted to do.’’

But at Zeal they’re ‘’supportive as’’.

‘’They’d say ‘you need help. You need to talk to someone’.’’

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The needs of young people are changing like never before, says Kristine Eagles of the Taranaki Activity Centre.

If school isn’t working for a young person the first step, before alternative education in Taranaki, is the Taranaki Activity Centre, which looks after kids aged 13 to 16, who should be in Years 9 or 10.

Taranaki Activity Centre director Kristine Eagles is also the manager of North Taranaki Alternative Education Group, which includes Zeal and the Young People’s Trust.

The problem is the enormity of the issue, she says.

All the young people have a story that led them to the activity centre, and a story that led them out, she says.

‘’And they’re all different. Sometimes mainstream education is not right for you, because of what is happening in your life. Or you have an undiagnosed learning disability.’’

The centre has 15-year-olds who read at a 6-year-old level.

‘’Every school I work with is trying their best to meet needs of young people, but these needs are changing probably like never before.’’

The Activity Centre feeds the kids a hot meal trying to fill some of the gaps caused by poverty, Eagles says.

‘’We have a public health nurse, counsellors and social workers. The needs of the young people are so great. They need clothes, food, bus tickets.’’

About 80 per cent of the kids who attend the activity centre return to school.

They usually have about 50 young people a year, but by the middle of 2021 they had already seen 33, she says.

‘’Many identify as Māori. That is an issue. And they used to be predominately boys, now it’s a 50/50 split.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Tiana Simeon, 16, has dreams of being a hairdresser.

Tiana Simeon, 16, (Te Atiawa) was living up north when she stopped going to school last year.

‘’I didn’t have any motivation to go or love and support from family members. They didn’t care if I didn’t have an education.’’

When she left school ‘’it was pretty hard every day because school was an escape from home.’’

And home wasn’t a great place to be, Tiana says.

‘’When I stayed home I got even sadder.’’

School made her feel useless, like she was not good enough, she says.

‘’But being out of school was harder than going.

‘’I was throwing my whole life away, staying at home. Making bad decisions.’’

Her mother thought she’d be better off in New Plymouth, staying with whānau.

She started going to Zeal and now is motivated to do things. Tiana wants to be a hairdresser and is hoping to get some work experience. She’s got friends.

She’s doing a lot better now.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Caesar Davis, 14, plays and sings the songs that he wrote.

And so is Caesar.

He reckons he’s opened up a lot. He’s talking again.

‘’Last year, I didn’t like talking, eh. The only person I’d basically talk to is my girlfriend. I just got depressed, eh. I was actually a bit lost.’’

He’s started playing a bit of rugby union, but has stayed away from league. And he’s playing music again – drums, guitar, piano.

‘’Zeal gives you kai like a normal family would do, like whānau. It’s a good environment.’’

He doesn’t think about the future very much, but he knows he’d like to do more than one thing. Music maybe, or work at Zeal, maybe.

‘’I’d like to do what’s Chrissie’s doing. Be a youth worker. I think I would understand a lot of people’s stories and what they’ve been through.’’