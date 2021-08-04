Horse owners fearful of being chased by dogs on Taranaki beaches

Emilie Husillos, left, no longer rides her horse Polly on Oakura Beach because she’s fearful of dogs. Pictured with fellow rider Zoe Fairweather,14, riding Charlie.

Taranaki horse riders are calling for more education for dog owners after a number of attacks on the region's beaches.

Emilie Husillos has twice been chased by dogs on Oakura Beach and now rarely rides the beach because of it.

“Every year, every summer I get chased,” she said.

“It can be super dangerous obviously, it's lucky I’ve been riding for so long, and I can hold on.”

She’s among dozens of local riders who have shared stories via social media of dog attacks, including one woman who feared for her life when the horse she was riding was savagely attacked by a pack of dogs.

“I know a lot of riders that have had dogs try to bite or bite their horses,” Husillos said.

Horses are allowed on most beaches, but during Daylight Savings time they’re prohibited between 9am and 6pm.

The rules for dogs are the same, but they are fully banned in the CBD, and are required on leashes at all times in Pukekura Park and on the Coastal Walkway.

Horses are allowed on the district's beaches, but have rules about times during daylight savings.

“People need to be aware we have the same rights, horses are allowed on beaches.”

Most dog owners were pretty good when they saw horses coming and would recall their dogs and put them on the leash, but at least once a week Husillos’ horse would be harassed by dogs.

Education for dog owners was needed and people needed to be able to recall their dogs, she said.

Taranaki Equestrian Network (Ten) spokeswoman Megan Gundesen is wanting to organise horse aversion training for dogs and their owners.

“Dog attacks are commonplace and are ruining our enjoyment of the outdoors,” she said in a press release.

New Plymouth District Council is currently reviewing its Dog Control Bylaw and Dog Control Policy.

“We need to encourage Animal Control to patrol beaches to ensure that dogs are under ‘continuous control’ - that is the current bylaw requirement.”

The concerns coincide with the New Plymouth District Council’s review of its Dog Control Bylaw and Dog Control Policy.

The council is carrying out an online survey to better understand people’s views and preferences on dog control in the district to help inform the review, before it goes to a formal consultation later in the year.

Gundesen said one option could be for Animal Control to randomly require dog owners to instantly recall their dogs and if they can’t, they’re fined.

“This is what happens in many other parts of the world. Fines start making the cost of training a more sensible option,” she said.

Dog trainer Luzelle Cockburn of SolutionK9, said it wasn't about dog owners being good or bad, instead it was a lack of training.

“Nobody sets out to go to the beach and have their dog attack horses,” she said.

Cockburn said it’s a case of teaching the dogs that horses aren't to be approached, through recall and aversion training.

Fines for breaking the dog bylaw and policy would encourage people to train their dogs, she said.

“Unless they’re being enforced with fines I don’t think owners are going to seriously take the responsibility.”