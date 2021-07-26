New Zealand paralympics road cycling team doing the hard yards at the Taranaki Cycle Track

New Zealand paralympics road head coach Stuart MacDonald and New Plymouth’s Stephen Hills discuss Hills’ training ride at the Taranaki Cycle Track on Saturday.

Three members of New Zealand’s Paralympics road cycling team were training in Taranaki at the weekend.

New Plymouth’s Stephen Hills, who has right-side hemiplegia (paralysis), was joined by Sarah Ellington, who has a spinal cord injury, and Eltje Malzbender, who has a traumatic brain injury, for the three-hour session at the Taranaki Cycle Park in Bell Block.

The Tokyo Paralympics run from August 24-September 5, 2021.

Saturday was their third day training at the track, head coach Stuart MacDonald said.

‘’And last month we were here for four days purely to use this facility, because it’s nice and safe, and it’s quite technical. The course in Tokyo is also really technical with a lot of climbing.’’

While the Taranaki Cycle Track does not exactly replicate Tokyo it gives the riders a better idea of how they are going compared to being on a flat straight piece of road.

‘’Especially for Steve and Eltje. There’s a lot going on for them to think about – gears and making crucial decisions when they’re tired.’’

LISA BURD/Stuff Hills was training hard ready for his second paralympics where he will compete in the T2 road race on his trike.

The team has been training “really well”, and MacDonald, who will be heading to his second Olympics, said he was feeling pretty confident.

‘’We know they’re all going really well. We’ve got data on our guys, so we know they’re the fittest they’ve ever been and the strongest they’ve ever been, but what we don’t know is what other nations are doing.

‘’We haven’t had a chance to race internationally. Normally we can benchmark against other nations. We’re pretty optimistic they’ll be able to produce good performances, but how that will stack up is yet to be seen.’’

LISA BURD/Stuff Eltje Malzbender with coach Michael Bland putting in the hard yards before the heading to Tokyo in August.

All the team has double vaccinated, he said.

‘’It’s not compulsory, but everyone has chosen to be.

“It’s a bit of shame there’ll be no crowds, but at the end of the day, for the athletes, they still have to do the sport and that’s what it’s about.’’