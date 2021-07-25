ACT's Honest Converstions roadshow gets 'incredible' response in Stratford, says David Seymour

ACT leader David Seymour was in Stratford on Saturday night as part of ACT's 45 Stops Honest Conversations Tour.

More than 80 people turned out in Stratford to have a conversation with ACT leader David Seymour on Saturday night.

Seymour has visited about 20 places in on his 45-stop Honest Conversations tour and was at the Stratford Citizen’s Hall along with ACT rural spokesperson Mark Cameron.

The discussion lasted 90 minutes.

‘’It was quite incredible,’’ Seymour said.

‘’This is Saturday night in a relatively small provincial town, for what people call a minor political party. We were overwhelmed with the turnout. People had come from Stratford, Hāwera and also New Plymouth.’’

It is less than a year since there has been an election and usually there is a cycle where things build up and then people relax about politics for a while, he said.

“But the Government is doing a number of things that are making people quite irritated.’’

Seymour started the night with topics people had brought up in previous meetings, and then in the second half they had a town hall-type discussion, he said.

The ute tax was on the agenda, with rural people ‘’facing an avalanche of regulations that are punitive and often hold them in contempt’’.

‘’If you’re sitting in Wellington you think, why does anyone need a ute? Well people in the country can give you 100 reasons just like that.

‘’And the fact the Government had the option of exempting farmers to buy utes, but still want to put a $3500 tax on each one they buy. But that’s really the tip of the iceberg.’’

Nearly everyone put their hand up to talk about Significant Natural Areas (SNAs), he said.

SNAs contain indigenous vegetation, fauna or threatened species and the Resource Management Act requires they be protected on both public or private land and mapped by councils.

When a new activity is proposed on an SNA, the landowner would need to apply for consent.

Seymour said: “Councils are basically paying a couple of graduates to sit on Google Maps and look and say, ‘That’s a bit of biodiversity, we’re going to freeze that. You can’t use that, but you have to pay rates.’ That’s been seen as a land grab.’’

Three waters reforms, landlords being treated as ‘’terrorists’’, and employers “constantly” having costs put on them were other topics that were discussed, he said.

“To summarise a theme: it’s not just rural. If you try to do stuff, the Government will try to tax or regulate you.

“On the other hand, there is a labour shortage. There are 400,000 people of working age in New Zealand on benefits, but at the Budget the Government’s priority was raising benefit levels.’’

Seymour also referred to the housing situation in Stratford.

He said people were complaining because to get building consent in Stratford they have to get geotechnical reports, and this was impractical because of the shortage of geotechnical engineers in Taranaki.