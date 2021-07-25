Big day at Taranaki Raceway with Taranaki trainer winning the Powerworx Opunake Cup

Jockey Sam Weatherley and Justaskme cross the line to take out the Powerworx Opunake Cup on Saturday.

It was first and second for Taranaki trainer Alan Sharrock at New Plymouth on Saturday.

The $70,000-listed Powerworx Opunake Cup was the biggest race in New Zealand that day, Taranaki Racing Inc chief executive Carey Hobbs said.

‘’It was a terrific local result with Alan Sharrock training the quinella, first and second. Justaskme won and second was London Express.’’

It was a ‘’terrific day’’ that couldn’t have gone better, Hobbs said.

‘’To give you some idea – attendance was up, course turnover was up – and Te Rapa, in Hamilton, did $44,000 on course, and we did over $200,000. So our turnover was five times as much as the Te Rapa race day.

‘’It was a very popular day; large crowd, large corporate.

LISA BURD/Stuff Fiona Watson, chairman Vaughan Watson, sponsor Bruce Wilson, trainer Allan Sharrock, Sam Weatherly jockey and owner Bruce Sharrock celebrate Justaskme winning the PaperWorx Opunake Cup.

It couldn’t have gone better, especially considering the 120 millilitres of rain during the week, he added.

‘’It was probably one of the best winter race meetings we’ve had for a decade.’’