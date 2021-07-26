Tokyo Olympics: Taranaki Black Sticks players Ralph and Pearson both score goals in thrilling win over Argentina

Taranaki Black Sticks players Holly Pearson and Hope Ralph both scored goals in the side's 3-0 win over Argentina on Sunday.

Taranaki hockey players Holly Pearson and Hope Ralph had a stellar start to their Olympic dream, both scoring goals in the Black Sticks’ thrilling win over Argentina.

The Black Sticks Women beat the number two ranked side 3-0 in their first game in Tokyo on Sunday

On Monday, Ralph, 21, said she was ‘’still fizzing’’ about her first Olympic game and goal.

‘’I need to use that and bring it into today’s game versus Japan,” she said via Facebook messenger.

It was ‘’pretty cool’’ to score.

The side had been practising the penalty corner, ‘’so it was nice to execute it,” Ralph said.

Pearson's goal was her first in international hockey.

Ralph said Tokyo was hot, but the team had been training for the heat and were well-prepared.

“We had to get used to being uncomfortable. Just want to say big thanks to my support crew back home. Couldn’t be here without you.’’

Ralph’s mum, Karla, said the family had about 25 people at their New Plymouth house watching the game.

‘’We knew it would be their hardest game in their pool. It’s really exciting. We were all cheering and when the girls scored we all jumped up and were yelling. It was wonderful.’’

Julian Finney/Getty Images Holly Pearson is congratulated by Tessa Jopp and teammates after scoring New Zealand's third goal during the Women's Pool B match against Argentina.

She has spoken to both girls and said they were on cloud nine.

‘’Hope said the heat was a big factor, it’s really hot, but the team is in good spirits.

‘’It’s really special. I’m immensely proud.’’

Karla has coached her daughter since she began playing hockey aged four and has coached Pearson, 22, since she was 12 when both women were students at Sacred Heart Girls’ College in New Plymouth.

‘’I’m not the only person who has a big influence on them. There’s been other Taranaki and Central Districts coaches. Verity Sharland and also Greg Nicol had an influence on the girls as well. It’s not just me.’’

The two women have always been “focused and driven”.

‘’They have very high expectations of themselves, and they’ve put in the time. They know where each other are on the field, so they don’t even have to look, they know. They’ve been playing together since they were 12.’’

John Locher/AP New Zealand striker Hope Ralph celebrates after scoring against Argentina during the Black Sticks’ opening game against Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pearson and Ralph work with young players in Taranaki. The kids email them, and they always reply, Karla said.

And Karla’s prediction: ‘’We’re there to win gold. There’s no doubt about it.’’

Ralph and Pearson are back in action on Monday night when the Black Sticks play Japan.

Meanwhile, Taranaki swimmer Zac Reid missed out on a spot in the final of the Men’s 400 Freestyle event on Saturday night, but he gets another shot at 10pm (NZ time) on Tuesday in the Men’s 800 Freestyle, which is his main event.

And Taranaki Black Ferns Sevens players Michaela Blyde and Gayle Broughton start their quest for gold at 2.30pm on Thursday, July 29, against Kenya.