About half of people suffering from hepatitis C don't know they have it

Dr Nadja Gottfert from Taranaki Base Hospital is doing pop-up clinics to try to find all the people in Taranaki who have hepatitis C.

There could be up to 1250 people in Taranaki with hepatitis C but more than half of them probably don’t know they are unwell.

Wednesday is World Hepatitis Day, which had the theme ‘’Hepatitis can’t wait’’.

Dr Nadja Gottfert, Taranaki District Health Board adviser for primary sector integration and hepatitis C community clinician, said she had been working with the Taranaki Hep C Action group over the past three or four years to ‘’find people, test people, treat people and cure people’’.

Hepatitis C is a blood to blood infection, so it gets into the bloodstream and then the liver, and can cause liver failure or liver cancer.

The symptoms include dry mouth, brain fog, swollen glands, painful joints and tiredness.

‘’Because these are so broad, it is quite hard to know you have got it,’’ Gottfert said.

There are about 537 people in Taranaki who have been diagnosed with hepatitis C and Gottfert is trying to find others who don’t know they have it.

New Zealand, along with 194 other countries, had signed up to eradicate hepatitis C by 2030, she said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff All it takes is a bit of blood to diagnose hepatitis C and treatment cures 98 per cent of people.

‘‘One of the biggest challenges with hepatitis C is it has been stigmatised as the junkies' disease. That, for many years, has limited people coming forward.

‘’We don’t care how you got it, we just want to treat you, so you can get on with your life.’’

While the biggest cause of hepatitis C was intravenous drug use, there were other ways to catch the disease.

‘’If you have ever had a tattoo or a body piercing with equipment that has not been sterilised, or you have had a blood transfusion in New Zealand prior to 1992, or ever had a blood transfusion overseas, or if you have ever had medical care in a high risk country, the Middle East, or Southeast Asia.”

People are also at risk if they have been to prison or if someone in the household has hepatitis C.

Hepatitis C had a 98 per cent cure rate, Gottfert said, but could be fatal if left untreated.

There will be a pop-up clinic to test for hepatitis C in the cafe at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday morning and afternoon.