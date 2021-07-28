Synthetic cannabis likely linked to second death in Taranaki

Synthetic cannabis is likely linked to a second death in Taranaki.

A harmful batch of synthetic cannabis circulating Taranaki is likely linked to a second death in the region this month.

Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) website High Alert released a notification to make the public aware of one death and a serious hospitalisation, likely linked to the synthetic cannabinoid, 4F-MDMB-BICA.

On Wednesday, the organisation release a further alert saying there had been a second death, also thought to be linked to the Class C drug.

In an emailed statement, Inspector Belinda Dewar, the Area Commander for Taranaki, said police were making inquiries into both deaths on behalf of the Coroner.

“Our continued focus is on working with the community to reduce drug harm, and that includes holding to account those who are manufacturing and supplying the community with illicit drugs,” she said.

In the statement, Ministry of Health group manager addiction Richard Taylor said both the Ministry of Health and Police were taking a health approach to drug harm, working with local communities to reduce it.

“In Waitara, a community-focused alcohol and other drug treatment service has been running since July 2020, providing treatment, actively engaging with whānau, and working with key community agencies to provide support for people affected by harmful drug use,” he said.

High Alert said people suffering side effects from the drug may collapse or drop, foam at the mouth, or experience temporary paralysis. The effects are often worse if taken at the same time as alcohol and other drugs, if a person is unwell, or experiencing mental distress.

Immediate effects of the drug include fast or irregular heartbeat, nausea or vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness, paranoia, anxiety and panic attacks, drowsiness, difficulty breathing and death, it said.

The drug is usually a white, off-white or yellow brown powder. It is sprayed onto dehydrated plant material and smoked, but has a chemical smell and may be sticky from the plant material, which is noticeably different from cannabis.

Anyone with information in relation to the manufacture and supply of synthetic cannabinoids is asked to contact Taranaki Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any unexpected or concerning effects from drugs can be reported through the High Alert websitewww.highalert.org.nz/report-unusual-effects.