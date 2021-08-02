Taranaki trust temporarily loses fight with gas company over land rights around pipeline

The Maui pipeline was damaged on a north Taranaki farm with a high landslide and coastal erosion risk, and needs to be fixed by 2023. But First Gas is having to fight to do so.

A trust has temporarily lost its battle to keep a gas company from entering its culturally significant land to repair a pipeline that supplies much of the North Island.

The Gibbs Family Trust has been fighting to keep First Gas off their north Taranaki property, through which the company's Maui pipeline runs, as the family has a strong connection to the land and is concerned about its Māori heritage.

However, the pipeline is damaged and First Gas says it needs to gain “urgent access” to look into repairs that must be done in the next two years.

There has been ongoing disagreement between the company and trust over the extent of First Gas’ rights of entry on to the property, and the trust's right to be involved in the planning and execution of all works on it.

READ MORE:

* Notice to take land signals Mt Messenger bypass is closer to the start line

* Groups' application for leave to appeal Mt Messenger decision rejected by Supreme Court

* Gas pipeline supplying much of the North Island to undergo repair work



While the matter is waiting for a trial date for proceedings of nuisance, First Gas requested, and has been granted, an interim injunction by the High Court of New Plymouth to begin its investigations.

The trust, which is made up of Russell Victor Gibbs, Parani Josephine Gibbs, and Leigh Joseph Horton, owns a 227-hectare sheep and beef farm near Tongapōrutu, about 45 kilometres north of New Plymouth.

Both the Kapuni and Maui gas pipelines run through the property, and the trust has had similar arguments in the past around the Kapuni line.

The trust says the land is of significance for the Te Ahuru hapū of Ngā Hapū o Poutama, and a wharenui is situated on there, along with urupā and the family’s pito (umbilical cords), and it has concerns about how the works may impact these.

However, First Gas will undertake an archaeological investigation of the site and has sought the trust's input into that process, the findings said.

The Maui pipeline supplies gas to 90 per cent of the upper North Island, with more than half going to large industrial users, including the Huntly Power Station and two Methanex methanol plants.

Under the Petroleum Act 1937, First Gas has rights to access the land its pipeline runs through.

As the trust’s land is known to have a landslide and coastal erosion risk, the Maui pipeline is inspected every five years.

During an inspection in 2018, a defect, known as a buckle, was found and a temporary 800-metre, above-ground bypass was installed.

First Gas must now try to repair the pipeline, complete further work to avoid such damage happening in future, revert gas back through it and decommission the bypass by 2023.

As the company did not have a trial date, it applied for an interim injunction as it was concerned further delay might risk the gas supply in the North Island.

The findings said the impact on the trust’s farm operations and cultural heritage and protection “should not be understated”.

However, it was decided: “The overall impact of a failure to repair or replace the buckled section of pipe in time in my view clearly outweighs the risk, if any, of harm to the defendants and their property pending trial.”