Taranaki council's new guideline spurs concerns around construction workers' mental health

Engineer Paul Stanley is concerned about the mental health of fellow construction industry workers following the Stratford District Council's new guidelines.

An engineer and a construction company boss fear a Taranaki district council's new guideline is pushing members of the building industry, which has the highest national suicide rate as a sector, to their knees.

Civil and structural chartered professional engineer Paul Stanley said he has had a number of Stratford designers and builders confide in him in recent weeks “because their mental health is at breaking point".

The council's “actions have exacerbated local mental health issues with complete disregard to the local building industry in the Stratford district,” Stanley said.

His concerns were mirrored by Signature Homes Taranaki managing director Geoff Mockett.

Mockett said building is “a stressful business at the best of times” and the guideline being introduced with no consultation had added to that stress.

LISA BURD/Stuff Geoff Mockett, the managing director of Signature Homes Taranaki, has lost fellow builders to mental health and is concerned about those in Stratford.

“This is crippling,” he said. “We’ve lost friends, so that makes it quite poignant to us as well.”

The two were speaking after the Stratford District Council introduced a document that immediately required building consent applicants to include a geotechnical investigation following concerns about soil conditions in the area.

Builders and engineers say this has brought about 40 projects to a halt.

They say the test council is requiring them to do will fail and a geotechnical engineer will most likely have to be brought in from out of town to do another test – which could cost the customer thousands of dollars.

Council is currently seeking advice on other forms of soil testing.

Last month, Stuff reported the construction industry has the highest suicide numbers for any single sector in New Zealand.

It said roughly one person a week was losing their life.

Stanley said the building boom was already greatly affecting those in the industry, which typically had a "take a concrete pill and harden up" attitude, and the sudden introduction of the guideline had added to the situation.

LISA BURD/Stuff Stanley has had many builders and designers confide in him in recent weeks.

“These actions have brutally brought projects to a halt, without consideration of the livelihood or mental health of the local industry,” Stanley said. “We're all under pressure, the whole industry. It's definitely affecting certain people mentally.”

Mockett agreed, and said while the change will affect his business, his biggest concern was the mental health of those in the industry.

“We're more worried about the small business shareholders,” Mockett, who started his career on the tools, said. “We know how hard it is."

In an emailed statement on Friday, council chief executive Sven Hanne said he understood the “demands" of the building boom.

“Council staff experience the extra stress that comes with this as well,” his statement said. “A nationwide building boom shouldn’t be a good enough reason to allow housing developments to go ahead if they’re not going to be safe for our community to live in for generations to come.”

Hanne said council was being “accused of slowing down our district’s growth” but said it wanted to encourage development that would last.

“We’re in the business of making houses ‘safe as houses,’ we’re not in the business of watching our community members take risks that they might regret in years to come.”