Tokyo Olympics: Two sevens players bringing gold medals home to families in Taranaki

Taranaki sevens players Gayle Broughton and Michaela Blyde will be the first to bring Olympic gold medals home to the region after the Black Ferns’ 26-12 victory over France on Saturday night.

And Broughton, of Hāwera, had called it – before she went off to Tokyo she told her nan that the next time she came back she would have the gold around her neck.

The win came as a great relief after the fright given by Fiji in an extraordinary semifinal. In that match, New Zealand got out of jail thanks to Gayle’s golden-point try in extra-time to win 22-17.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Taranaki Black Ferns sevens girls Michaela Blyde, centre left, and Gayle Broughton, fourth from right, are now Olympic gold medallists.

On Saturday night, Lepperton woman Blyde scored the opening try and Broughton landed a spectacular one in the left corner.

Meanwhile, their families were watching from thousands of kilometres away.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Gayle Broughton, of Hāwera, scored one of the tries that saw the team beat France 22-17 on Saturday night.

Broughton’s nan, Patsy, was watching from the Far North in Kaikohe with fellow sevens player Portia Woodman's whānau.

“I’m so proud of the team, I’m so proud of the girls,” Patsy said from Auckland Airport as she waited to fly home. “It was awesome. They’re so amazing.”

Broughton had already planned to come home to Hāwera at the start of September for a big gathering with whānau and friends.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Gayle and fellow player Theresa Fitzpatrick celebrated with a hug after the match.

She told her nan before she went away that she would be coming to the celebrations with a gold medal.

“Those were her words to me.”

Speaking to Stuff on Sunday, Broughton said she was still coming to terms with the success.

“I had to pinch myself this morning, seeing my medal on my bedside table. But it’s real … it’s real,” she said, smiling as she held the award.

Patsy said it was brilliant to not only see her grandaughter representing the region, but Blyde, too.

The pair had even been rooming together in Tokyo.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Michaela scored the opening try in the final match.

Blyde's mum, Cherry, felt the same and said the pair called themselves “day-one girls”.

Cherry and her husband, Stephen, watched the game in their Lepperton lounge on their own, with Blyde's brothers watching in different places.

“I think I ran every metre that they ran. A couple of times Steve would say ‘sit down’ and I would say ‘I can’t’,” she laughed.

Blyde called her parents about half an hour after the match wrapped up.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Michaela seemed in shock straight after the match, sharing a moment with fellow player Shiray Kaka.

“She said ‘I thought I’d call you and dad now. You're probably about to go to bed.’”

And they were, but despite facing an early morning farming, Cherry found herself looking at the clock at 12.30am.

“You just run on adrenaline,” she said. “It was great. I’m so happy and so proud of them all.”

When Blyde gets home, the family is in for a couple of drinks to celebrate, and Cherry is looking forward to seeing how big the medal is.

The team is due to fly home to New Zealand on Sunday and go straight into quarantine.

Meanwhile, the two Taranaki girls in the Black Sticks women's team are set to play in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Hockey players Holly Pearson and Hope Ralph are up against The Netherlands after a goal difference of plus-1 was enough to see them through ahead of China, despite losing to them 3-2.