Live export ship Ocean Ute to dock at Port Taranaki this week

Live export ship Ocean Ute will be arriving in Taranaki waters this evening.

It is the first live export ship to arrive in the region since the Government confirmed that the live export trade would be phased out on April 31, 2023.

It is expected to dock at Port Taranaki at 9pm on Tuesday and will leave at 7am on Saturday for Ningbo, China. It is unknown how many cows will be collected.

Safe chief executive Debra Ashton said animals will continue to suffer while the live export trade is allowed to continue.

“Right now, it’s business as usual for live animal exporters.”

It was disappointing that live export ships were allowed to continue operating in the region, while the decision to ban the trade was prompted by animal welfare concerns, she said.

Safe has only been given brief details about the transition period, and has had no assurances that new contracts won’t be approved during this time, or how the Government plans to mitigate the known risks during the phase-out period.

“We’re seriously concerned that the industry will continue as if nothing has changed, and we’ll see a ramping up of live animal exports over the next 18 months, rather than a winding down.”

Taranaki Animal Rights Group (TARG) is holding protest and vigil at 5.15pm on Thursday at Puke Ariki, activist Anneka Carslon said.

“I am hugely disappointed in TRC and Port Taranaki for continuing to facilitate this unkind, economically stupid and morally wrong export even after it has been banned by the government,” she said.

“We will continue to protest every ship to ensure people know that this is still going on for another 18 months even though the government has admitted how bad this is for our reputation.

“This is a prime example of profits before morals continuing to do business when we know it is high risk reputationally, morally and ethically wrong and economically stupid.”