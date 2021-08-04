Hāpū calls for New Plymouth road naming policy to be changed after compromising with developer

New Plymouth developer and builder Willie Still, 93, died in 2020 before his seven section subdivision was complete.

A New Plymouth hapū has compromised on the name of a new right of way, but says district council policies in the issue need to change.

“It’s interesting we as mana whenua are always having to compromise,” Damon Ritai, of Ngāti Te Whiti, told the New Plymouth District Council’s Te Huinga Taumatua committee meeting on Tuesday.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Te Huinga Taumatua committee voted to name Bell Block right-of-way off London Tce, Wilson Way and Junction St right-of-way as Kōhatu Boulder Way. (file photo)

He was speaking before the committee voted to name a right of way off a subdivision at London Tce, Bell Block, after developer Wilson (Willie) Still, of Westwill Properties.

The seven-section development was Still’s final project before his death in May 2020, aged 93, and the name Wilson Way was put forward by his family and grandson, Kyle.

Ngati Te Whiti, which has mana whenua (rights) over the land, had suggested the name Mahea Tōtara Way, honouring Still as a tōtara (a large forst tree).

Christina Persico/Stuff Kyle Still requested that a street on a New Plymouth development be named 'Wilson Way' after his grandfather, renowned developer Willie Still. (file photo)

After months of conversation, Ngati Te Whiti and Kyle Still agreed to compromise, naming the street Wilson Way, but requiring Still to plant Totara trees on the land.

“We are trusting you to work with iwi and hapū interest to come up with a compromise that works for everybody,” committee co-chair Gordon Brown said.

“We are 100 per cent committed to doing the planting up there,” Still said. “We’re just waiting for a landscape architect to tell us where it can go so it doesn’t get damaged.”

Although the compromise was successful, it had highlighted concerns that Iwi and hapū were consulted too late in the NPDC’s road naming policy.

“We’ve had to compromise on names, where we have put a lot of thought and energy into those names,” Ritai said.

“Coming in at the end of the process is not how we should be doing things.

“That’s far too late, it’s far too late. The developer has already made up their mind.”

“We’ve got beautiful narratives and beautiful stories we can share if we’re at the beginning of that process.”

Brown, upon consultation with chief executive Craig Stevenson, said they would tweak the policy as soon as possible.

“I hope this is a catalyst of policy improvements moving forward,” councillor Dinnie Moeahu said.

The committee also voted to name a right of way off Junction St, Welbourn, Kōhatu Boulder Way.