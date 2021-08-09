P-card spending at New Plymouth District Council tops $1 million in two years, as review finds system is failing

New Plymouth District Council’s P-card policy has found to be inadequate.

More than $1 million has been spent by 58 New Plymouth District Council company cardholders in the last two years, a report has found.

But the system used for monitoring how the purchase cards (P-cards) are used is inadequate, a report by an outside agency has found, and the council is exposed to control failure, as well as potential financial risk.

Deloitte was commissioned to carry out a report as part of New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) scheduled internal audit programme.

Only 58 P-cards have been issued to individual council staff, yet from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2021, a total of $1,001,022 was spent using them.

“P-cards are used as an alternative to petty cash for purchases that are of lower value and irregular frequency, or needed urgently, as an alternative to Purchase Orders that are used for higher value and regular transactions,” NPDC group manager corporate services Joy Buckingham said in an emailed statement.

Every card has a monthly limit of $5000 and a transaction limit of $1000.

All transactions must have a business purpose, and capital expenditure or spending on projects, personal expenditure, or cash advances is not allowed, she said.

But the report found the P-card transaction approval process is not operating properly.

From a sample size of 17, the report identified 10 instances where claims had been inappropriately approved.

Andy Jackson/Stuff From January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2021, a total of $1,001,022 was spent by NPDC staff on P-cards.

This included unnecessary split transactions, purchases approved with no receipt or an inappropriate receipt attached, purchases over the $1000 limit and purchase of capital expenditure items.

Buckingham said the transactions mentioned in the report generally fell within subscriptions, capital expenditure such as emergency kits, professional development course and conference fees and travel and accommodation.

She would not disclose what the split transactions were for or what was over the $1000 limit.

The report found there is no formal process detailing how the timely return of P-cards to NPDC is managed when a cardholder leaves the council or changes role.

Across a sample of five returns, the report identified one instance where it took 98 days for the leaver’s P-card to be cancelled.

Improvements in policy, training, transaction approvals and analysis of trends to detect any inappropriate use was needed.

The report recommends updating the organisation's P-card policy, having refresher training for P-card users, monthly analysis of P-card transactions, and quarterly checks that all P-card holders are still NPDC employees.

Buckingham said the council was moving quickly to address the review’s recommendations and strengthen the controls.

Progress on implementing the recommendations will be reported to Tuesday’s Finance, Audit and Risk Committee meeting and then again every quarter.