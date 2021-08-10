Track cycling innovator gets 'handle' on Olympic medals

Velobike owner Glenn Catchpole's handle bars got two golds and two silvers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A Taranaki innovator says he is stunned that his aerodynamic bicycle handlebars helped riders to achieve a collection of medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Glenn Catchpole watched about eight riders from New Zealand, Great Britain, Australia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland compete with the horn-shaped handlebars he designed.

“It’s pretty mind-blowing, really.

“I was shocked and on the edge of my seat the whole race.”

The handlebars were used in the men’s omnium race, where Great Britain’s Matthew Walls won gold and Kiwi Campbell Stewart got silver.

Then they were used again in the men's madison, where Denmark came first and Great Britain came second.

“Ten minutes after the race I was like, ‘Holy cow, what did we do?’” Catchpole said.

Alex Whitehead/SWPIX via Photosport Kiwi track cyclist Campbell Stewart gained silver at the men's Omnium using Catchpole's handle bars.

The Inglewood resident designed the handlebars two years ago through his business, Velobike, to allow riders more comfortable resting positions and better aerodynamics.

They also help riders recover faster from fatigue and can allow them to save a dozen watts of energy in a race.

After Catchpole posted the handlebars to social media, Cycling New Zealand picked them up.

“It's just breathtaking and outstanding to see how far my innovation or products could go, really.”

Catchpole also designed a stem which connects the handlebar to the bike, and some foot straps, and the riders using them claimed two more silvers and a bronze.

It was a relief all the equipment went smoothly for Catchpole, but others were not as lucky.

Australian cyclist Alex Porter sustained facial injuries after his handlebars detached during the men’s team pursuit.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The horn-shaped handle bars allow riders more comfortable resting positions and provide better aerodynamics.

Although Catchpole could not say too much about his next innovations, he is working on a new generation of handlebars, along with some other equipment.

“I've got lots of projects.”

Seeing his innovation on the world stage has given Catchpole confidence and motivation.

“It definitely inspires me to become a bit more competitive again.

“And it’s definitely helping me want to design more products.”