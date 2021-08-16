Trial begins for Taranaki pair alleged to have been making, dealing methamphetamine

Dion Hunt and Ada Sharon Pue appeared in the New Plymouth District Court before a jury, and Judge Tony Greig, each charged with supplying, possessing to supply, and producing methamphetamine. (File photo)

Two people accused of making and supplying methamphetamine have gone on trial in the New Plymouth District Court.

Dion Hunt and Ada Sharon Pue are each charged with supplying, possessing to supply, and producing the drug and appeared before a jury and Judge Tony Greig on Monday.

Hunt and Pue were arrested in July 2017 after police, who understood the pair were dealing the drug in Taranaki, monitored thousands of phone calls and texts from phones attributed to them.

The police action was called Opertion Homes.

Hunt was 55, and Pue 56, at the time of their arrest.

In the Crown’s opening, Prosecutor Georgia Milne told the jury the pair jointly supplied methamphetamine to Pue’s son, Tony, on July 6, 2017, at the New Plymouth McDonald's car park.

Milne said Pue had been communicating for Hunt to meet Tony, and police saw them together.

Tony Pue was arrested not long after and was found to have thousands of dollars in cash, a snaplock bag with 5.2 grams of meth, and three smaller bags containing around 600 milligrams each of the drug, and more.

He was charged and convicted in November 2017.

Following the arrest, a female called and told Pue: “It was an operation. All of the phones are gone.”

Pue then told Hunt “it was an opp”, and in another call, Hunt said: “He was set up”.

A few weeks later, on July 27, 2017, police executed a search warrant at the pair’s Tikorangi home.

As police approached the house, they intercepted another phone call.

They heard a female voice say “the cops” and “Dion, get those plates”.

On arrival, an officer walking around the side of the house heard a smash and “clinking”, and found three glass baking dishes broken in a paddock, Milne told the jury.

Swabs taken at the property detected meth on those plates, the kitchen hob, the splashback and an area in the garage.

Milne said the levels found were “excessive” of the drug having only been smoked.

They also found an open container of acetone, which Milne said can be used to make meth, as well as respiratory masks and white overalls.

Officers also found a plastic container at a location described in texts between the pair on the property. It contained 19.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Milne said that amount was more than three times greater than the “purpose of supply”.

She said the pair had similar convictions from 2002.

The crown says the pair were “careful to not explicitly discuss illegal activity over their phones”, because their early convictions resulted from a similar operation.

The Crown called witnesses on Monday, including Detective Sergeant Heath Karlson who was second in charge of Operation Homes.

He said he would have listened to, and read, thousands of text messages and phone callsand to the “best of his ability” the transcripts were true and accurate.

He said he and others became familiar with the pair’s voices, “even if they were sick”.

The trial continues on Tuesday and Judge Greig said it was set to run for one-to-two weeks.