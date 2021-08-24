Several warnings and fines handed out to Taranaki lockdown rule breakers

Taranaki police are out in extra numbers during lockdown, including on New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway.

There have been no people arrested or charged with breaching Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions in Taranaki, but plenty of warnings and fines handed out.

Police are out in extra numbers across the region, patrolling the streets and having a presence to reassure the public and see lockdown rules are being followed.

However, they are dealing with people refusing to wear face masks at shopping centres, others out driving around for no legitimate reason and some exercising outside their neighbourhood.

In a statement, Inspector Belinda Dewar said several warnings and infringements had been issued, but nothing further.

Dewar said officers were taking an “education-first approach” around the mask-wearing, and other requirements.

“This means encouraging people to do the right thing for themselves, their whānau, friends and their community,” she said in her statement. “However, enforcement action will be taken where necessary for the safety of everyone.”

Senior Sergeant Kyle Davie, Taranaki Prevention Manager, said there was “nothing significant to report”.

Davie said officers are still coming across individual cases where people are not complying with the rules, and encouraging to follow them.

He said it was all of a “fairly low level”.

“Ninety-nine per cent of people, after being spoken to, are compliant. [There are] no particular trends or issues arising.”

Officers are still attending family harm incidents at the same rate as before lockdown, “so it’s encouraging to see that there hasn’t been a massive spike in that area”, he said.