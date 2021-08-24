Pop-up clinic lets isolated coastal Taranaki town's residents get vaccinated - and enjoy a socially distanced catch up

An isolated coastal town with a population of around 200 has seen a decent portion of its residents vaccinated.

Gumboots were lined up outside the door of a rugby club where beer handles hang from the wall.

But it was not a social gathering inside the Tainui Rugby Club, Mōkau– it was a pop-up vaccination clinic.

The south Waikato town, which sits about an hour north of New Plymouth and south of Te Kuiti, is isolated. Its shops can be counted on one hand.

Tui Ora was behind Tuesday's session, with Mōkau one of several small towns that the Māori health and social services provider is visiting.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Mōkau residents of more than six decades, George Honnor, 87, and Marie Honnor, 84, didn’t have to travel far from home for their vaccine on Tuesday.

And the decision was welcomed by 118 of the town’s couple of hundred residents, who took the opportunity to get their first Pfizer jab.

While the event also worked as a socially distanced, mask-wearing catch-up, some residents admitted they were not craving social interaction – lockdown was not much different to their normal, isolated lives.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Maryann Symonds, the Mōkau Primary School principal, took the opportunity to get her first Pfizer jab at the pop-up clinic.

“We live remotely, so [not going out] is not an unusual thing for us,” Mōkau Primary School principal Maryann Symonds said.

Symonds was enjoying the sun and laughs on the deck of the club, chatting to others during her after-vaccine wait.

She said it was “fantastic” to have the clinic there, and see so many people taking part.

One of her neighbours cannot drive, and would have struggled to travel 80 kilometres to the nearest town to be vaccinated.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Gumboots weren’t off for a beer after a game at the Tainui Rugby Club on Tuesday.

Symonds, who is also involved with the town's St John and Fire and Emergency services, said lockdown was not too big of a shock to the system.

She had arranged study packs for her school’s 22 students, and said most people were stocked up.

Plus, the town’s store, The Whitebait Inn, which is also a post office and campground, is open from 9-11am every day for bread, milk and eggs.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Lana Barron, the manager of on of the town’s few stores Whitebait Inn, said they had been kept busy by locals.

Manager Lana Barron closed up shop on Tuesday, but still occasionally opened the door for those she knew.

“He's a local,” Barron said, gesturing to a man who pulled up after hours.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Honnors were all stocked up for lockdown.

Meanwhile, George and Marie Honnor, who have called Mōkau home for 61 years, said they are “almost local”.

The pair, who are 87 and 84, got the vaccine and said they “didn’t feel it”.

“It's great, we don’t have to go to New Plymouth,” George said, pointing out their home from the rugby club.

The Honnors went for their fortnightly shop in New Plymouth last Tuesday, the day lockdown was announced, even though George had originally said he had wanted to go a day later.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The pop-up was held at the small, coastal rugby club.

But, “the wife” had said otherwise, he explained, and it was a lucky call as the pair are now stocked up enough to ride out however long the lockdown lasts.

Plus, nothing much had changed in Mōkau, except the traffic on the roads.

“The thing I notice is the quietness,” Marie said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Lockdown meant more time for working on the house Andrew Macinnes and his wife bought in Mōkau a year ago.

Andrew Macinnes may have called Mōkau home for only a year, but he had also noticed little difference under lockdown.

Macinnes, a volunteer firefighter, and his wife, who did not want to be named had sold up in Hamilton and bought a house in the town to do up.

And lockdown left them with plenty of time to do that, especially since Macinnes’ work had suddenly started and stopped.

“I just started on the Mōkau school bus run, for one day. That came to a halt on Tuesday."

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The event saw 118 people receive the vaccine.

Asked why the pair, who are originally from New Plymouth, had decided to make the move, Macinnes looked around the coastal spot and replied: “Isn’t it obvious?”

The location had made lockdown easy, he said, as bulk buying was routine.

“We stocked up a few weeks ago. We’re pretty well all right.”

He said it was a bonus not having to leave town for the vaccine.

“It’s brilliant. We don’t have to go too far.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Tui Ora clinical nurse lead Robyn Taylor said the clinic was more than welcomed by Mōkau residents.

On Friday, the Taranaki District Health Board said more than 46,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the region.

Tui Ora clinical nurse lead Robyn Taylor said Tuesday had been all smiles – although masked – from the community .

Everyone was walking away with a care package stocked with essentials such as hand sanitiser, soap, wipes and masks.

“They’re grateful,” Taylor said. “Happy we’re here.”