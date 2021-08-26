Eight-week wait for vaccinations in Taranaki, but GPs and pharmacies expected to begin jabs 'soon'

Taranaki's health board says GPs and pharmacies will be administering the Covid-19 jab ‘’soon’’, which should enable it to ramp up vaccinations from 7000 to 10,000 a week.

At present, people in the region are facing a six-to-eight-week wait.

New Plymouth woman Lauren McAuslin said when she tried to book a spot this week, the first available appointment was October 24.

However, when she checked online to see how soon she could be vaccinated if she lived in a different region, she found that Nelson Marlborough District Health Board had thousands of appointments this week.

‘’I understand it’s a big rollout, and it takes a lot of effort, but when you see other centres managing to roll it out seemingly a lot quicker, you wonder why it can’t be faster here,’’ McAuslin said.

The long wait had caused a bit of “nervousness’’, she said.

A friend had recommended going on the booking website “at strange times” after managing at 5am to secure an earlier appointment.

McAuslin said if nothing came up sooner, and lockdown restrictions eased, she might look at booking a vaccination outside the region.

Another Taranaki woman, Ann Callander, said she booked her first jab for the beginning of August, because she is part of Group 3, which is people with underlying health conditions.

However, ill-health meant she had to cancel, and although she eventually got her first shot this week, she cannot get her second until October 22.

When trying to book online, Callander said the website told her there were no ‘’bookings available in my area’’.

‘’So I got on the phone and rang the 0800 number and the earliest she could give me was eight-and-a-half weeks away. ‘’

A random look through bookmyvaccine.nz on Wednesday morning showed Hamilton, Whanganui, Blenheim and Dunedin all had appointments available that day, while Palmerston North had a few appointments left for this week.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said iwi and the region’s councils were looking at ways to assist the Taranaki District Health Board to vaccinate more people sooner.

‘’We’re taking a regional collaborative approach.’’

The recent mass vaccination events in Stratford were ‘’really positive’’, he said, and they were looking at replicating that in other parts of Taranaki.

On Wednesday, 56,872 first doses were given out nationally, and 23,161 second doses, The Ministry of Health said.

In Taranaki, as at Tuesday night, a total of about 50,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to Ministry figures.

Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination Programme operations lead Rachel Court said getting GPs and pharmacies on board was a process they took very seriously to ensure patient safety.

‘’We also need to be confident that our vaccine supply can meet the requirements of these community partners.

‘’We are currently administering around 7,000 doses in Taranaki on a weekly basis. This will be ramping up to around 10,000 doses over the next few weeks as more partner-providers join the programme.’’

The DHB will make an announcement soon about when five pharmacies will start to administer vaccines in New Plymouth.

And East Side Medical Centre, Medicross, Merrilands Medical Centre, Avon Medical and Oakura Medical Centre will contact their patients about getting a vaccination in the near future, she said.

Tui Ora is running a clinic in Opunake at the Sandford’s Event Centre until Friday, from 10am to 2.30pm.

There were 62 new positive community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand on Wednesday, taking the total to 210.