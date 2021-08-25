Taranaki woman who beat cousin's head with golf club 'as hard as she could' gets home detention

Puti Irene Heather Maxwell appeared before Judge Gregory Hikaka, via AVL, in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

A Taranaki woman, whose manslaughter conviction led to years of drug use, has been sentenced to home detention after repeatedly hitting her cousin in the head with a golf club during an argument.

Judge Gregory Hikaka told Puti Irene Heather Maxwell, when she appeared in the New Plymouth District Court via video link on Wednesday, that the extent of the violence was “very concerning”; however, he acknowledged her past had impacted her life.

In 2002, when Maxwell was 14, she was convicted of manslaughter and jailed in relation to the murder of Kenneth Pigott, a 60-year-old truck driver who was found dead on the banks of the Waitara River.

She was released from prison in 2007.

On February 13 this year, Maxwell had arrived at her Waitara home about 2.30pm to find her cousin throwing personal items belonging to her niece out of the house, a police summary of facts said.

When Maxwell told her to stop, the cousin allegedly swore at her before heading to her bedroom, where she threw items at the walls.

The two women continued to verbally abuse one another while in their separate rooms, and at some point Maxwell phoned the police.

Then she grabbed a golf club and went into her cousin's bedroom where a confrontation ensued.

Maxwell repeatedly struck the woman with the club, “striking her as hard as she could”, causing her head to split open and bleed profusely, the summary said.

Maxwell also repeatedly hit her cousin's body with the club, leaving large raised welts, and the pattern of the club’s head imprinted on her.

Maxwell admitted the offending to police and said she had tried to “sort [the victim] out as she wouldn't stop”.

Maxwell had previously admitted a charge of injuring with intent to injure.

Judge Hikaka said Maxwell's previous offending had seen her “labelled” within the Waitara community.

He said this led to her using drugs, such as synthetic cannabis, methamphetamine and cannabis, and the synthetic cannabis use had lead to “drug induced seizures”.

“These are a sad reflection of the way you coped with the difficulties of reintegrating into the community.”

Maxwell faced a starting point of three years’ imprisonment, But Hikaka applied discounts for her early guilty plea, “background issues”, and the conduct of the victim.

However, he also took into consideration how Maxwell had been remanded in custody since May due to a report not being completed, which was a breach of her bill of rights.

This came down to 20 months’ imprisonment, which corresponded to 10 months’ home detention.

Maxwell would be subject to release conditions such as attending anger management and alcohol and drug programmes, Hikaka said.

“There is hope for the future for you, Ms Maxwell.”