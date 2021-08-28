Taranaki paralympian Stephen Hills ready to race in Tokyo

Mt Fuji watches over Taranaki paralympian Stephen Hills as he puts in a bit of light training ahead of his races next week.

Taranaki para-cyclist Stephen Hills has been going for his training rides in the shadow of a different maunga this week.

Hills, 39, is currently based at the Fuji Lake Hotel, two hours out of Tokyo and about 40 kilometres from Mt Fuji, along with fellow road cyclist Eltje Malzbender, of Waikato, and coach Michael Bland.

He will be competing in two road cycling events next week at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In an email, Hills said he had been for a “light ride’’ on Wednesday and was planning to check out the course on Thursday.

Hills has right-side hemiplegia, causing muscle weakness and partial paralysis on the right side of his body caused by an accident when he was five years old. He was hit by a motorbike while crossing the road to catch a school bus.

This is his second paralympics. Hills competed in Rio in 2016 where he became the first Kiwi to compete on a trike.

When not cycling he works on his family’s farm on Kent Rd near Egmont Village, south of New Plymouth.

Hills putting in some hard work at the Taranaki Cycle Park before leaving for Japan. (File pic)

In August 2019, Hills won silver at the UCI Para Cycling Road World Cup in Canada. And a few weeks later he won a Bronze medal in the Men’s T2 Road Race at the UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.

But lack of competition because of Covid-19 means it’s hard to gauge where he sits against the competition, Para Cycling programme support Dale MacDonald said.

“Compared to previous performances they are tracking really well, we just don’t know how that compares with the rest of the world.’’

Hills takes part in the road cycling next week – the M T1-2 time trial is on Tuesday, August 31, at 4.30pm (NZ time), and the M T1-2 road race takes place at 4pm on Thursday, September 2.