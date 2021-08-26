Taranaki 10-year-olds helped up cliff by emergency services after getting stuck while exploring

Two young girls had to be helped by the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue on Thursday, after getting stuck while exploring not far from their Manaia home.

A young girl phoned police for help after her cousin and sister got stuck down a 20-metre South Taranaki cliff while on a lockdown adventure on Thursday.

Sergeant Andrew Wong Too, who is in charge of Taranaki Search and Rescue, said the three girls, all aged 10, had gone for a morning walk up their Manaia road, across farm land and near the coast .

“They were just exploring, as young people do,” Wong Too said.

Two of the girls went down a “bit of a rugged area” but the other stayed at the top of the cliff, which was about 20 metres high.

“When they went to climb back up they realised they’d got stuck,” Wong Too said.

The youngster who was at the top phoned for police just before noon.

“That was pretty good.”

Wong Too said police went to the scene and got in touch with Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue, who sent their closest crew member.

In the meantime, officers got the girls some food and a jacket, and Wong Too said the youngsters remained calm the entire time.

When the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue crew member arrived, it took him about 20 minutes to get the girls to safety.

“He did a fantastic job of setting up a rope system.”

Wong Too said the girls were down the cliff for about two hours but uninjured, and just had a few scratches from when they had tried to get up the cliff themselves.

“It was a good result.”

The girls’ family were there, too.

“They were very relieved and thankful,” Wong Too said.

“They said there would be some family discussions when they got home.”