Move to alert level 3 sees jump in property inquiries in Taranaki

There are strict rules governing how property viewings take place during alert level 3. (file photo)

The traditionally busy spring property market is heating up in Taranaki following the region's move to alert level 3, agents say.

The real estate industry moved totally online during alert level 4, but as of last Wednesday in-person private viewings are now an option – although there are strict rules.

Only two private viewings can happen per day at any one property and the sellers must not be home during that time.

In addition, only two people from the buyer’s bubble can attend a private viewing along with one licensee.

But the rules have not stopped inquiries, with interest from outside the region too, agents said.

“Private viewings are starting to ramp up, although we have had more requests when we move to level 2,” Harcourts Real Estate agent Janine Baldock said.

“Especially from people outside the region as the restrictions between regions are still in place under level 3. It's keeping everyone busy.”

While open homes and in-person auctions are still off limits, Baldock said the move to level 3 had made getting listings to the market easier as well.

Remax New Plymouth agent Shannon Ryan agreed inquiry levels were high.

“Just think to yourself how many people now will be shining an even brighter light on new Plymouth given the current unfortunate situation Auckland finds itself in yet again,” he said.

Taranaki-Daily-News Remax real estate agent Shannon Ryan said property enquiries remained high.

In last year's lockdown there was a lot of uncertainty in the air, but when people realised there was a surge of out-of-towners and expats wanting to move to the region the market kicked off again, he said.

“This time around we have gone into lockdown in the midst of a market boom. However, with nowhere near enough homes to purchase or rent our current local property demands are far from being meet.”

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's latest monthly property report, dated August 12, found Taranaki had a median house price of $530,000 in July, up 19.8 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, South Taranaki had a record median price of $435,000, exceeding its previous record of $420,000 set in May 2021, the report read.

The market has been fast-paced with a median of 28 days to sell, up from 25 days at the same time last year.

Jane Simonson, of Ray White New Plymouth, said she thought this year's move out of level 4 lockdown had been busier than the first time around.

“We have been getting strong inquiry from all over the country with buyers actively looking to move to our region.”

The move to level 3 had been beneficial, she said.

“For sellers wanting to take advantage of the traditionally active spring market it means that we now have the ability to photograph homes, coordinate staging and arrange general due diligence such as building inspections.”

The move to level 3 has also meant moving companies are now able to operate to help people relocate to their new homes.

“We are able to move a customers' furniture, but they just can't be in the home at the same time as our people,” Dave Matthews, director of Taranaki relocations said.