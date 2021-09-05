Taranaki doctor under investigation after being accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19

Former Taranaki radiologist Peter Canaday under investigation by officials after giving public and online talks about the pandemic and vaccine rollout.

A former Taranaki District Health Board radiologist is under investigation after being accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and the Pfizer vaccine.

Peter Canaday, who worked for the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) until March this year, is being investigated by the Medical Council after giving public and online talks about the pandemic and vaccine rollout, Newshub reported on Saturday.

Canaday was said to be giving public talks until Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions were put in place in mid-August, when he moved his presentation online.

In a two-hour online event hosted by group Voices For Freedom last month, Canaday made a range of claims about the vaccine and disease.

In the video, he says that he is not anti-vaccination, and is not providing misinformation but rather “missing information”, drawing on Government sources, news reports and peer-reviewed studies he believes are “reliable”.

Scientists Newshub spoke to said the claims were either completely false, not backed up with strong evidence or impossible to verify.

The Medical Council told Newshub it “takes this matter very seriously”.

“We confirm we have received notifications from the public, and we are considering a number of options,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the council's primary purpose is to protect the public health and safety of New Zealanders.

“This is the touchstone against which the council considers every decision about individual doctors… There is no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional practice, nor any promotion of anti-vaccination claims including on social media and advertising by health practitioners,” they said.

“Council expects doctors to be aware of, and comply with, its published standards of clinical and ethical practice. It is open to council to review a doctor's compliance with its standards whenever it has reason to consider a doctor is failing to do so.”

Speaking to Newshub, Canaday declined to comment on the Medical Council investigation.

He said it “involves certain allegations which will be addressed in due course, but are, of course, not appropriate to disclose at the time of an ongoing investigation”.

On Saturday, the TDHB confirmed Canaday no longer worked for them.