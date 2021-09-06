Taranaki man with immunocompromised daughter pleased to see thousands fully vaccinated over weekend

Stratford's John Barrington is now fully vaccinated and encourages anyone “on the fence” about the jab to think of others – like his immunocompromised 8-year-old.

You could not see it behind his mask, but John Barrington was smiling at the number of people walking out of Stratford’s town hall fully vaccinated on Saturday.

He has an “invested interest” – the more people who get vaccinated, the safer his 8-year-old immunocompromised daughter, Genevieve, will be.

Barrington was one of the nearly 2500 Stratford residents who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the War Memorial Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Supplied Barrington’s 8-year-old daughter Genevieve has methylmalonic acidemia, and is on immunosuppressant medications after having an organ transplant.

“It's really fantastic, people getting it done,” he said. “But I’ve got an invested interest.”

Genevieve has methylmalonic acidemia, an illness that affects the body's ability to process certain proteins and fats.

“Three years ago I donated my kidney to her.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Brothers Karl and Blair Uhlenberg were pleased to be vaccinated on Saturday, and were already dreaming of overseas travel.

Aside from Genevieve's age, she is also on immunosuppressant medications because of her organ transplant, and would no0t be able to get the vaccine.

Barrington said he had come across many people “on the fence” about the jab, but wanted them to think about those who could not get it.

“Who are you doing it for? It’s not helping just you.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Shirley Bielawski becamewas thinking about protecting herself and others from Covid-19 when she got the vaccine.

That is the attitude Shirley Bielawski had, too, when getting her second Pfizer jab on Saturday.

“I’m all done and dusted,” Bielawski said. “It’s not just for me, but for my family and friends.”

As of August 31, there were 21,158 people in Taranaki fully vaccinated. This equates to 21.39 per cent of the eligible population – the worst rate of any region in the country.

However, there will soon be 2200 more Covid-19 vaccination appointments available each week in Taranaki, with more pharmacies offering the jab.

For many in Stratford, the outing to get vaccinated was a family affair.

Brothers Karl and Blair Uhlenberg got vaccinated together, Tracey Vernon-Hinde and daughter Jasmine Tubby, 25, did, too, as well as Kerry and Margie Hepburn, and Narelle and Gene Gibson.

LISA BURD/Stuff Narelle and Gene Gibson were among the near 2500 who got the second dose of their vaccine over the weekend.

The Gibsons were pleased to be fully vaccinated – for slightly different reasons.

“It puts you at ease in a way, you’ve done as much as you can do,” Narelle said.

“It’ll be good to leave the country, do the stuff we used to do,” Gene added.

LISA BURD/Stuff Joyce Palmer said everyone in her household is now fully vaccinated.

Joyce Palmer was also thinking about overseas travel, but not for a holiday – her 96-year-old British mother-in-law has been living with her in Taranaki since becoming trapped in New Zealand last lockdown.

“None of us can fly [her home],” Palmer said.

She was also proud to say her whole household was now fully vaccinated, with her being the final person to get their second jab.

LISA BURD/Stuff Colleen O'Sullivan's daughter Claire White wheeled her in for her second dose of the vaccine.

Colleen O'Sullivan’s experience was a little different from her first dose – she ha received a hip replacement in between and was being wheeled around by her daughter Claire White, who is usually based in Balclutha.

“I’m happy to have got it done in Stratford,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s a bit hard when you can’t drive.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Georgina Stieller, 23, said it was good to know she was protected.

Barry Taunt had no issues at all and was feeling fine, as was Georgina Stieller, 23.

“It's good to know you are protected,” Stieller said.