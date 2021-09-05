Taranaki prostate cancer survivor undertaking massive UK trek to raise awareness

Taranaki man Maurice Bevin is more than halfway through walking the length of the UK to raise awareness about prostate cancer. He is pictured in Milnthorpe, Cumbria.

Nearly two years ago, Maurice Bevin was given three to five years to live – now he is walking the length of the UK to raise awareness of the disease that almost killed him.

The Taranaki man is halfway through The Wee Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness – his solo 1400-kilometre feat to get men talking about, and get checked for, prostate cancer.

“A lot of men around the world aren’t aware of prostate cancer,” Bevin said. “If I can save one person's life, it’s worth it.”

In New Zealand, nearly 4000 men are diagnosed each year and about 650 die from the disease – the third highest cause of death after lung and bowel cancers.

Supplied The 68-year-old is now in remission, but it shocked when he tells his story and people haven't even heard about prostate cancer.

In the UK, about 48,500 men are diagnosed every year - that's more than 130 every day.

Bevin, 68, who has spent most of his working life diving for overseas oil and gas companies, had been getting annual blood tests for the cancer since he turned 50, apart from a gap of three years.

“It was my own fault,” Bevin, of New Plymouth, said. “I was given three to five years to live.”

Bevin chose to take pills that cost $5000 a month rather than undergo chemotherapy.

“I thought, I’ve got three-five years left; I want a quality of life.”

He is now in remission, but when he would share his story with others they would all have the same reaction.

“I tell them about it, and they’re shocked.”

The lack of knowledge inspired him to undertake the walk from John o' Groats to Land's End, speaking to anyone who asked what he was doing along the way.

While he has always been active, he has never been an avid walker – naming Taranaki Maunga and the Pouakai Ranges as a couple of his bigger treks.

Bevin said he had always been a fit person – “but I’m getting fitter now.”

He started at John o' Groats on August 16, and is more than half way, after arriving in Lancaster on Sunday morning.

Bevin is mostly depending on the generosity of others to take his bags from one place to another while he is walking.

He thinks he will finish on September 24.

Moving through so many different towns, he is also very cautious of Covid-19.

He is fully vaccinated but wears masks when he enters businesses and does not eat out.

“I just can't afford to get it.”