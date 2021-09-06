Taranaki businesses, leaders hopefully anticipating move to level 2

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is expected to advise Cabinet on September 6 on alert level changes.

Locked-down businesses around Taranaki are eagerly awaiting Monday's Government announcement on when the restrictions brought by the current Covid-19 alert level will be eased.

Cabinet will meet to review a move from level 3 for all of New Zealand except for Auckland, and at 4pm Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a media conference to reveal the decision.

On Sunday, Director General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were 20 new cases in the community, all in the Auckland region.

Thirty-eight people were in hospital, six were in an ICU and four were being ventilated.

READ MORE:

* Post-lockdown coffees, takeaways snapped up in central and South Taranaki

* Hello level 3: Slow start in New Plymouth picks up by afternoon as coffee shops and takeaways spring back into action

* Level 2 is coming - but it might stay with us until Christmas

* More pharmacies, clinics to open for Covid-19 vaccination in Taranaki, the region with New Zealand's worst vaccine rate



There are still no cases in Taranaki.

Two of the region’s mayors are anticipating there will be a shift to level 2, as are business owners.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Celebrations will be in order at Everybody's Theatre in Opunake, like this earlier in the year, if its announced the country will moved to level 2 this week, manager Aretha Lemon (left) said. (File photo)

A move down cannot come soon enough for the volunteers who run a Taranaki cinema.

“We can’t do anything until level 2,” Aretha Lemon, the manager of Everybody's Theatre in Opunake, said. “We’d love people to support us when we are able to open.”

The cinema has been shut since the country went into lockdown on August 16, and Lemon said they have had to cancel a number of events.

“We’ve just given out $600 in refunds,” she said. “If last lockdown is anything to go by, it’ll be months before we get numbers through the door again.”

In saying that, Lemon said as the theatre is volunteer run, they only had to worry about overheads such as power and insurance.

“We're one of the more fortunate theatres.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said it would be fantastic to see the shift. (File photo)

Due to the zero community cases in Taranaki, New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom was hoping for the “green light” in Monday’s announcement.

“It would be fantastic if we did shift to level 2,” Holdom said.

However, he said he wouldn't question the Government if they wished to keep level 3 in place.

“I’m not going to criticise the work they're doing," he said. “They're doing a good job.

“We know this one is much harder to put in the box.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Level 2 would allow so much more to happen, South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said. (File photo)

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon also wanted to see the shift.

“I’d love to think we’d be able to move to level 2,” Nixon said. “It just allows so much more to happen that needs to happen in our communities.”

However, he knew his district would get through if it remained at level 3 for a bit longer.

“We’ll manage it, we’ve come through this before.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Owner of Knead Artisan Donuts, Erin Benton, is waiting for the announcement to see how she’ll run her business this week. (File photo)

Erin Benton, who owns New Plymouth's Knead Artisan Donuts, was allowed to run her bakery at any time, but thought it was “safer” to wait until level 3.

She is waiting to hear if Taranaki will go to level 2 before planning her week.

“I can’t see why not, but you never know,” Benton said.

Last week, under level 3, Benton decided to offer customers preordered pickup and delivery donuts.

In two hours they sold all 2100.

“It was a luck of the draw,” Benton said. “People were so excited.”

Monday's announcement will determine if she will continue with online orders, or open her Carrington St shop.

The only concern she has around level 2 is customers following the rules, as there is “constantly” a line running out the shop for her baked goods.

“It's just having that line with social distancing."

Grant Matthew/Stuff Toko Junction Tavern owner Lori Instone is looking forward to seeing locals back inside her pub when the alert level shifts. (File photo)

In central Taranaki, Toko Junction Tavern owner Lori Instone said her her pub is big enough to keep customers separated.

“I find level 2 really easy to open in,” Instone said.

She decided to offer takeaways on Friday and Saturday night during level 3, and although it worked well, she was looking forward to having her “local families” back inside.

Instone found last lockdown “really scary” as she thought she might have to close the pub she'd owned for four years.

She is looking forward to reopening her pub if the level changes, after the response she got last year.

“We were the busiest we’ve ever been.”