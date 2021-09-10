Twenty-five per cent of Taranaki's eligible population now fully vaccinated

Seventy-year-old William Hooper is among more than 25 per cent of those eligible and living in Taranaki who are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Friday, the Stratford man got his second dose of the vaccine at the town’s Memorial Centre.

He was one of about 1800 people expected to get their second dose of the vaccine at a two-day clinic in the town on Friday and Saturday.

Hooper described being fully vaccinated as “excellent”.

He got his first dose six weeks ago, and received a text reminder his second appointment was coming up, but he'd already popped it in the diary.

“All the people who run the vaccination sites, and all the nurses and doctors are amazing,” he said.

As of September 7, more than 80,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered to people in the region, and 55,204 people have had their first dose, and 24,817 people are fully vaccinated.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff In Taranaki 1800 people are getting their second dose of the vaccine at a special event in Stratford on Friday and Saturday.

Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination Programme operations lead Rachel Court said it was fantastic to see the number of people getting the best protection against this virus, by receiving both doses of the vaccine, growing on a daily basis.

Despite a quarter of the region’s eligible population being fully vaccinated, Taranaki District Health Board still has the worst vaccination rates in the country.

The next worst is Canterbury on 28.09 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated, then Capital Coast with 28.66 per cent.

Nelson/Marlborough has the best vaccination figures – 42.11 per cent of its eligible population are fully vaccinated and 73.8 per cent have had their first dose.

Court reminded those that have already received one dose that, while this does give you some protection against the virus, it is by having both doses that you get the full benefit.

STUFF Vaccine or virus? Declining the vaccine is far riskier than having it.

The two-dose approach works by “priming” a person’s immune system with the first dose, and then boosting the number of antibodies produced by the body’s immune response with the second dose to give more effective protection over a longer period of time.

Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination Programme senior responsible officer Bevan Clayton-Smith said in a statement there had been an average of 20 people a day across the region not turning up to their appointment.

The most recent records available for the New Plymouth vaccination centre showed there were only nine missed appointments on September 6, he said.

“This means that more than 98 per cent of those with booked appointments came to have their Covid-19 vaccination administered.”

The Pfizer vaccine can be stored at a refrigerated temperature for up to 31 days and cannot be returned to the freezer and must be disposed of after 31 days.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff On average 20 people a day miss their vaccination appointment.

“No vaccine doses have been wasted in Taranaki as a result of someone not turning up for their appointment,” Clayton-Smith said.

“It is important to note that people need to receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine to have the best protection against Covid-19, including the Delta variant.”

If people are unsure about when their appointment day and time is they can check by following the link in their booking confirmation or call 0800 28 29 26 and providing their contact number or email address and booking reference.

If you can no longer attend an appointment you can change it by visiting app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage or call 0800 28 29 26.