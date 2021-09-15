Artist brings late brother's vision of unity sculpture to life

Taranaki artist Tai Meuli sits with the sculpture, Kotahitanga - the bringing of all people together – he completed as tribute to his late brother, Karam, who died in February 2020.

Taranaki artist Tai Meuli has completed one of his late brother's sculptures – and believes his sibling guided and watched over him as he worked.

Meuli’s younger brother, Karam, who was following his footsteps into the art world, was commissioned by Taranaki Regional Council’s gardens manager Greg Rine in 2018 to produce a piece for Pukeiti, which has one of the world’s biggest and most diverse collections of rhododendrons.

The sculpture, Kotahitanga, signifies the bringing of all people together as one and has a rhododendron on one side and a Toki (traditional Māori tool) on the other, representing the work required to achieve the goal.

Standing 3.45 metres tall and weighing 50 tonnes, Meuli said to his knowledge Kotahitanga was the largest hard stone sculpture in the Southern Hemisphere.

Karam was attending the 2018 Oro Haaruru Artist Symposium, near Midhirst, when he was approached with the commission, stunning the more accomplished Meuli, who has worked as an artist for about 27 years.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Taranaki artist Tai Meuli believes his brother Karam, in photograph, would be proud of the sculpture Kotahitanga, representing the bringing of all people together, he finished as a tribute to him after his death.

The 49-year-old, who created the Mark Porter Trophy, carved from South Island pounamu mounted on wood sourced from Waikato for the 2007 ITM 400 V8 Supercar event in Hamilton, was happy at Karam’s success.

“I was stoked that my brother had landed such a big job,” Meuli said.

“It was a big undertaking for him because he was new.”

However, in February 2020 Karam took his own life, leaving the work unfinished.

When Rine approached Meuli at Karam’s tangi he was ready for what he was about to hear.

“I said ‘I know what you are going to ask, Greg, and yes, we will do it.’

“It took us a little while to get started because we were still going through the grieving process.”

With the help of fellow artists and his partner, Tracey de Thierry, Meuli set about bringing his brother’s vision to life.

“After all the crew had gone, me and Tracey just finished it off nice and slowly. We just took our time and didn’t rush it.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Karam Meuli would be proud to see his vision come to life his brother Tai says after he completed his sculpture Kotahitanga, the bringing of all people together, at Taranaki’s Pukeiti following his death.

Meuli, who has lost all of his immediate family, stayed on site while working on the sculpture and said after finishing it he didn’t want to go.

“I didn’t want to leave up there, because I felt Karam’s wairua (spirit) was there. I felt his presence around me as I worked and I didn’t want to lose that.”

Kotahitanga was completed on July 28, 2021, which would have been Karam’s 48th birthday.

“We felt at peace on that last day. We weren’t jumping for joy and there was a little bit of a teary eye because then we had to leave. I haven’t been back since.”

Meuli said he believed Karam would be pleased with the finished piece, which required a few modifications to the original design, and this was reinforced when Rine saw it.

“Then Greg seen it and gave me a hug and said, ‘You have pulled it off.”

Meuli had expected to return to Pukeiti on Thursday for the official unveiling, but the ceremony was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 risk and a new date has not been set.

