Reverting places names to te reo Māori origins a 'gateway to stopping racism' - Te Pāti Māori co-leader

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, of Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngā Rauru, Pakakohe, fronted a petition on Tuesday to see New Zealand's official name changed to Aotearoa. (File photo)

It would “mean everything” to Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer to see place names in Taranaki reverted to their te reo Māori origins.

Ngarewa-Packer was speaking after Tuesday morning’s live social media announcement, where she and fellow co-leader Rawiri Waititi fronted their petition to the House of Representitives to see New Zealand's official name changed to Aotearoa.

The petition also calls for the restoration of te reo Māori names for all towns, cities and places.

STUFF Dr Rāpata Wiri has been teaching te reo Māori to students at universities and wānanga in New Zealand and Hawaii and sees technology as a big help in the future.

In Taranaki, this could see New Plymouth changed to Ngāmotu, Hāwera to Te Hāwera, Stratford to Whakaahurangi, Inglewood to Kohanga Moa, and Eltham to Arakamu, as well as many other changes.

Ngarewa-Packer, of Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngā Rauru, Pakakohe, said while she was fighting for Aotearoa, her heart was in Taranaki.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth will become Ngāmotu if the petition's proposal is adopted. (File photo)

“Whakapapa first, politics second,” she said. “It means everything to me.

“For me, it's about instilling dignity.”

Ngarewa-Packer said the petition was about putting a “pou in the ground”.

“Our reo is the gateway to stopping racism.”

Around midday, more than 3000 had signed the petition, which Ngarewa-Packer said would bring back the history and stories attached to the te reo names.

The announcement was timely as 49 years ago on Tuesday the first petition to see te reo Māori recognised as an official language of New Zealand was sent to parliament, Ngarewa-Packer said.

It was signed by 30,000 people, but the language wasn't recognised as an official one until 1987.

“There were some pretty prominent people from Taranaki who put that petition up.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Ivan Bruce, a local historian and Heritage Taranaki chair, said he thought there would be “kick back” to the change if it happened too suddenly. (File photo)

Local historian and Heritage Taranaki chair Ivan Bruce said he was fully supportive of the proposed change, as it is something that’s already happening – but thought it would have to be rolled out slowly.

Bruce said he lives on Papawhero, or Mount Moturoa, and said he never refers to it as the latter.

“I’ve got absolutely no problem with changing place names to Māori place names where appropriate,” Bruce said. “It would need to be done constructively.”

He thought there would be “kick back” if it wasn’t a move that happened slowly.

However, Bruce didn't think the petition “would ever get enough traction” to become law.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff It's about bringing people along on journeys like this, New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett said. (File photo)

New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett said he was “totally open” to the idea.

Bennett said he had been spending Te Wiki o te Reo Māori learning to pronounce Taranaki place names, and learning the dual names of local landmarks.

He understood some Pākehā names were “hurtful and harmful” and that he could see a shift, in the long term.

“I’m very excited about the future,” Bennett said. “It’s bringing the people with us, that’s my commitment.”

Te Kaunihera ō Taranaki ki Te Tonga (South Taranaki District Council) kaihautū whakapāoho (communications manager) Gerard Langford said Eltham, Waverley, Normanby and a “few little other places” were the area's only English names.

“There wouldn’t be huge changes in South Taranaki,” Langford said. “Most places are already their te reo names.”

In a statement, Te Kaunihera ā Rohe o Whakaahurangi (Stratford District Council) chief executive Sven Hanne said: “This should be a conversation with the community first and foremost, rather than with council.

“If there was a law change to that effect, we would of course comply, but we think the process of getting there is really important.”

New Plymouth District Council has been approached for comment.

