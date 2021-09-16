Son's quick thinking helps fire crews in rural Taranaki shed blaze

Eltham fire crews were called to Cheal Rd, inland of Ngaere, around 10am on Thursday. (File photo)

A farmer’s son has been praised for his efforts removing flammable materials, and a burning quad bike, from a shed fire in rural Taranaki.

Eltham chief fire officer Dave Waite said three fire appliances responded to the blaze on Cheal Rd, Pukengahu, inland of Ngaere, and worked to extinguish it for about two hours.

Waite said a farmer’s storage shed and workshop, which was about 15 metres long and 5m wide, went up in flames before 10am on Thursday.

He said it had been caused by a fault with a quad bike which had been used that morning and parked back in the shed.

“It ignited,” Waite said.

But, the farmer's son's quick thinking saw him use a tractor to remove the flaming bike from the shed, and remove flammable materials from the other end.

Crews weren't able to save the shed, as 80 per cent of it was destroyed, and there was a big loss of equipment.

However, Waite was thankful for the son’s removal of LPG cylinders and other flammable chemicals.

“He alleviated the hazards for us, very bloody helpful.”

Waite said “thankfully” no animals or people were harmed in the blaze.