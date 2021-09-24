Presentation of firearms by regular force officers low in Taranaki

New Plymouth has had the highest number of AOS call-outs in the last four years, an official information request has revealed.

Regular police force officers in Taranaki have presented firearms 68 times within the past four years, data shows.

The information was received as part of an official information (OIA) request lodged by Stuff on July 20.

The figures were released 42 business days after the request was lodged, after being delayed on August 6 and then on September 14.

“From 2016 to 2020, there have been 68 Tactical Options Report events (Tor events) in which non-AOS officers on duty have presented a firearm at subjects in the Taranaki area of Central District,” Inspector Jason Ross said in the emailed request.

READ MORE:

* Cost of new police caps kept secret due to 'commercial sensitivity'

* 15-year-old youngest person Tasered by police in 2017

* More Tasers, more police shootings: Weapons 'encourage aggressive behaviour'



A Tor ‘event’ is the reportable use of one or more tactical options by one officer against one individual, and multiple TOR events can occur at one incident.

In 2019, the police's annual tactical options research report found empty hand techniques were used at 39 per cent of TOR events around the country, followed by OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray, otherwise known as pepper spray, and tasers at 26 per cent each, and handcuffs at 15 per cent.

The figures include events where multiple tactical options have been used.

The report found 98 per cent of firearms deployments involved only a presentation.

In 2019, Central District Police, which covers from the North Taranaki Bight, across to Ruapehu, south to Ōtaki in the west, and across to the Tararua ranges in the east, used empty hand techniques 179 times, OC spray 156 times, a taser 113 times, handcuff restraints 54 times, a firearm 28 times, a dog 31 times, and a baton seven times.

In 2020, Taranaki police shot and killed distressed Waitara man Alan Rowe after he brandished a firearm at them. The 2020 annual tactical options research report will cover this incident and is likely to be released in the coming months.

Rowe was the fourth man in Taranaki to die after being shot by police in the past two decades, with all four deaths justified by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Ross said the Taranaki AOS had been deployed to 153 incidents in the last four years, with 38 events in 2016, 31 events in 2017, 25 events in 2018, 29 events in 2019, and 30 events in 2020.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff AOS surrounded a house on Hori St in New Plymouth in July. (File photo)

These numbers include deployments to assist in other areas and districts.

New Plymouth had the most AOS call-outs in the last five years with 55, followed by 30 in Waitara, eight in Eltham and seven in Hāwera and Stratford.

One of the most recent armed offenders squad call outs in New Plymouth took place on July 22, when officers swarmed a property on Hua St, Bell Block,and another on Hori St, Vogeltown, looking for an offender.

AOS members are exempted from the requirement to report if a firearm and/or taser has been presented at an individual, Ross said, so could not provide data on how many times AOS officers had presented a firearm.