Third time is not a charm for Australasia's largest tattoo festival, which has been called off again

New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival organiser Brent Taylor has been forced to postpone the festival until next November. (file photo)

Australasia's biggest tattoo festival has been postponed for a fourth time.

Tickets for the New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival have been on sale since June, with the event meant to run over the weekend of November 27-28 at New Plymouth’s TSB Stadium.

But the closure of the Trans-Tasman bubble, lockdown, and the uncertainty over alert level changes has seen the festival moved to next November.

“We are extremely disappointed that the festival has had to be postponed again,” organiser Brent Taylor said.

The new date will be November 26-27, 2022, and all tickets will be automatically transferred.

Ticket holders will be contacted via email by Ticketek next week with alternative options.

The event was originally planned for November 2020.

It would have featured more than 300 artists, with the majority from New Zealand and Australia, and some from France, Italy and Canada.

But covid saw the 2020 festival canned and moved to February this year, and then to November.

In 2019, an average of 17,000 people attended each day of the three-day event.

Taylor had previously attempted to get the New Plymouth District Council to underwrite the festival, but it declined.

Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki (VT) chief executive, let the New Plymouth District Council’s council-controlled organisation committee know about the postponement at their recent meeting.

Gilliland said VT was working closely with the festival’s organisers to ensure they can retain an iteration of the festival, while adhering to alert levels.

“As the New Zealand Tattoo and Arts Festival is dependent on bringing international tattoo artists to the region, the postponement is necessary with the current border closures,” she said in an emailed statement.

“We need to ensure we support the festival to remain a viable enterprise so that when we start to open back up to the world again our event sector is ready and able to continue to deliver world-class events for our community and visitors.”