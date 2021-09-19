Daffodil Day Cycle of Hope - 185kms around the mountain raised more than $11,000 for the Cancer Society

The Taranaki Daffodil Day Cycle of Hope, round the mountain ride, raised more than $11,000 for the Cancer Society. The riders are pictured at the Upper Pitone Rd turnoff on SH45.

High winds forced the 185-kilometre Taranaki Daffodil Day Cycle of Hope to move from Friday to Saturday, but none of the riders were complaining about the good back wind that helped them home.

It was third time lucky. After being delayed because of lockdown in August and then Friday's winds, the ride finally went ahead in perfect weather.

There were 23 people, from a high school student to a 76-year-old, on the route around the maunga, which raised more than $11,000 for the Cancer Society.

Organiser John Robertson, 75, who started riding in his 50s, said he usually rides about 200kms a week ‘’to keep the old ticker going’’.

I’ve done it a few times, and it was the best conditions I’ve ever struck,’’ he said.

The pace was 25kms an hour, but on the way home, going slightly down hill, a back wind from Inglewood to Mountain Rd pushed the pace up to 38kms/hr.

The ride, which started at 7am and finished at 4.30pm, included stops in Manaia, Hāwera and Stratford where the riders and support vehicles received ‘’fantastic support from people of Taranaki,” Robertson said.

‘’Everybody had a fabulous day out. It was just fantastic.’’