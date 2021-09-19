Taranaki greyhounds and their owners took part in a global walk in Sunday that begans all over the world at 10am

Shirley Birt, with Donny, and Dave Froom, with Seal and Zedd, stop to enjoy the occasion as greyhounds and their owners went for a walk in Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, on Sunday.

Greyhounds may be best known for running really fast around a track, but as pets they go a whole different speed.

Lazy, laid back, and couch potato were some of the descriptions owners used to describe their pets as they arrived en masse for a walk around Pukekura Park on Sunday morning.

Greyhounds as Pets Taranaki events co-ordinator Dave Froom said the dogs were ‘’very relaxed’’.

‘’They were originally bred as hunting dogs, but they were companion dogs as well. They’re really laid back, lazy.”

Although the dogs enjoy run, ‘’they sleep for up to 18 hours a day,’’ he said.

The walk was part of a global initiative that began at 10am, first all over New Zealand and then all over the world, to encourage more people to give the dogs a home.

“It started off as the Great British Greyhound walk and went global a few years ago.’’

Froom, who was taking Zedd and Seal, for a walk, thought 15 or 16 hounds and owners would take part.

‘’They recognise their own breed and they’ve met these dogs before. We’ll walk around the park to the Bowl. We usually stop at the kiosk but might not because of covid.’’

LISA BURD/Stuff Greyhounds took part in a global walk on Sunday when they enjoyed an able through Pukekura Park.

Shirley Birt was one of the first to arrive at the park, along with Donny, who she got in December last year.

He is her fourth greyhound. At one point she had three.

‘’I love them. They’re just calm couch potatoes. They’ve got amazing personalities and are easy to care for. And also you’re taking on a retired dog.’’

Greyhounds As Pets has been going for 15 years and Birth got her first greyhound 15 years ago, she said.

“If they don’t race you get them when they’re two years old, but if they race they’re about 5. It depends on their racing career.’’

The average lifespan of a greyhound is around 14.