Taranaki health board bringing out the bacon to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19

Kat Johnson was hard at work at the mass vaccination event at the New Plymouth Raceway on Saturday morning.

Taranaki District Health Board is bringing out a new incentive for people to get their Covid-19 jab - a bacon sandwich.

After copping flak for weeks over the region's slow vaccine roll-out, the board organised a mass vaccination event for New Plymouth over the weekend – but not many people turned up.

The event at the New Plymouth Raceway was intended to attract 2000 people wanting their first jab, but only 342 people took the offer.

So on Wednesday, anyone who gets their jab at the New Plymouth hub in Vivian St between 7am and 9am will get a free bacon butty. No appointments are necessary.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, who heads up the region’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, said the fact that 342 people had made the choice to come and receive their vaccination should be celebrated.

‘’We are now all about optimising vaccination opportunities and this is one way of doing that. Another clinic is being held at the racecourse this weekend, so it would be great to see more people taking advantage of this.’’

LISA BURD/Stuff Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination Programme boss Bevan Clayton-Smith says the fact that 342 people had made the choice to come and receive their vaccination should be celebrated.

The DHB is continuing to explore opportunities for removing barriers for people and to better understand the needs of the vaccine hesitant, he said.

There are also options for people wishing to receive a covid vaccination now, with numerous booking opportunities available from pharmacies, GP clinics and Māori health providers, as well as the main vaccination centres in New Plymouth and Hāwera and mobile clinics, Clayton-Smith said.

‘’This is a team effort on many fronts, and we are calling on Taranaki people to get on-side and get vaccinated.’’

New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett said he thought a big part of the problem behind the low weekend turn out was people not knowing the event was on.

’’My concern is, what is being done to promote this?’’

Complacency could also be an issue, he said, and while there was a small number of anti-vaxers, there is a larger number of people who are hesitant and need to be encouraged.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said he was surprised at the low turnout, but understood many people were busy due to the time of year, or they had been able to secure booked spots much earlier than expected at the various locations around the district.

“It appears there are a wide range of options for people wanting to get a jab and I look forward to seeing the results for the district and the region from the DHB over the next couple of weeks with the hope that everyone who wants to be vaccinated has access at a place and time that suits.’’

While the opportunities to get vaccinated against Covid-19 have increased, the region still lags behind the rest of the country.

As at September 14, 61,145 people had had their first dose of the vaccine. This is 61.82 per cent of the eligible population. Only 28.62 per cent of the eligible Taranaki population was fully vaccinated – the lowest in the country.

Taranaki has delivered 87.6 doses per 100 people in the eligible population, aged 12 and over - the worst rate of any DHB.

There are still 6000 appointments available in September, while October more than 29, 000 people have booked appointments with 15,295 still available.

In November, 7521 people have booked appointments and there are 27,400 available. For December, 94 per cent of bookings, 29,000, are still available.

Tui Ora is running clinics at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth from Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 3.45pm. People should make an appointment in 06 759 9553, but there will be capacity for some walk-ins.

And Tui Ora, in partnership with Ngāruahine Health Services, is running a clinic at 36 Patukukupa St, Manaia, the old St Cuthbert’s Church, from 9.30am to 2pm. No appointment is needed.

The DHB is taking its mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic on a round-the-mountain tour of 14 rural community halls during September and October.

Details are on the Taranaki DHB’s website.

Meanwhile, Auckland will move to Covid-19 alert level 3 at 11.59pm tonight, Tuesday, for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

The city has been in level 4 for almost five weeks, the longest stretch of level 4 experienced in the whole pandemic.

Ardern has also asked everyone aged 65 or over in Auckland not to leave home until vaccinated while in level 3.