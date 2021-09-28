Conference to engage and inspire youth goes virtual to combat Covid-19

The Lead Conference, an event for Taranaki school kids, will be held virtually this year due to Covid-19. Pictured is Sophie Braggins, Chair of the LEAD Conference Committee.

A one-day conference to offer tamariki/young people inspiration and advice around leadership is adapting to Covid-19 and going virtual.

Chair of the Lead Conference committee Sophie Braggins said they were determined not to let Delta ruin it for the kids.

“We thought, hey, we’re all becoming really competent with technology, let’s use that to our advantage and make this year’s Lead Conference bigger and better than ever.”

Speakers at the free virtual conference, which takes place on October 23 for school children years 6 to 9, include media personalities Toni Street, Sam Wallace, and Renee Wright, as well as local sports stars Mitch Brown, Niwa Shewry, Beauden Barrett, and Paige Hareb.

Braggins said they are also hoping Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make a virtual cameo.

“It’s going to be really neat for the kids to feel like they’ve got all of these people behind them and still wanting to get them excited about leadership and growing as people.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Mark Armstrong, Green School teacher and part of the LEAD Conference organising committee, said taking the event online had made it accessible for more people.

Mark Armstrong, a teacher at the Green School and part of the organising committee, said he was excited to try the format.

“This is the first time I've been involved with something like this, a big online event.

“We’ve already put in so much work, and it would have been such a shame to pull the pin.”

The online event runs from 9am to 2pm and along with speakers will feature interactive quizzes and polls, live music performances, and kapa haka.

Armstrong said one of the bonuses of moving the event online was it opened it up to more schools that probably wouldn't have been able to make it otherwise.

“We were restricted with numbers at our previous venue, and now we’re not, so we’re trying to be glass half full.”