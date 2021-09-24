Stop horsing around, get vaccinated and help Taranaki on 'the race to beat Covid'

Taranaki vaccinators Robyn Walker and Ness Gill are cheering people on to get their first Pfizer vaccine this weekend. Just like how they cheered on jockey Diego Montes de Oca and race day clerk of the course Linda Wheeler.

Linda Wheeler is usually at the New Plymouth Raceway for the horses, but this weekend she'll be trotting along to get her first Covid-19 jab.

The race day clerk of the course is jumping on the opportunity as there will be a mass vaccination clinic running 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

A similar event took place at the racecourse last weekend, and while it was intended to attract 2000 people only 342 took the offer.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Montes de Oca, on Lorde Have Mercy, and Wheeler, riding Joey, are all for encouraging people to stop horsing around and get vaccinated.

Only 32.18 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated in Taranaki, which remains the worst of any DHB in the country.

Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme communications advisor Polly Catlin-Maybury said there was even more of a drive to get that number up as there are less than 100 days left of the vaccination programme.

“The clock is ticking,” Catlin-Maybury said. “You’ve got to take the opportunity now because Covid is not going away.”

Catlin-Maybury said “the race to beat Covid” was on.

“We need to get people galloping to the clinic,” she said. “So we can get Taranaki over the hurdles and to the finish line.”

People can book if for their jab if they want to, but walk ins are welcome.

Wheeler, who was riding Joey on Thursday, said she was also planning to take some of her stable staff along for the ride – or vaccine – too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Vaccinators Walker and Gill want to see Taranaki reach the finish line.

There's no need for jockey Diego Moates de Oca, who rides Lorde Have Mercy, to go – he's already had his first Pfizer jab and is waiting on his second.

Vaccinators Robyn Walker and Ness Gill were cheering on everyone who hadn't already had their first to jump on to get vaccinated this weekend.

There will also be a hearing impairment clinic, with a sign language interpreter, at the Taranaki Disabilities Information Centre on Young St, New Plymouth, between 9am-12 noon on Saturday.