Melbourne-based singer bringing his skills back to his Taranaki roots

Joseph Gardner is stuck in New Zealand after returning home for a birthday, but it's given him a “so, so special” opportunity to help New Plymouth youngsters.

Delta stopped singer Joseph Gardener from returning to home to Melbourne, but now it’s Delta that has delivered the New Plymouth-born man a job.

Gardner is running a series of vocal workshops for secondary school students on Saturday and Sunday – but he wasn’t meant to be, Covid-19 has influenced it.

“I’ve always been interested in trying to help,” he said. “It’s so, so special to have this opportunity... to bring the skills back to Taranaki, a place I love so much.”

The 37-year-old started singing in high school as a 12-year-old, and it led him on a major journey into opera singing.

READ MORE:

* Stop horsing around, get vaccinated and help Taranaki on 'the race to beat Covid'

* A jab and bacon butty to go: Free breakfast incentive sees 130 people given Covid-19 jab in two hours in Taranaki

* Police still making inquiries into Aucklander that breached lockdown in Taranaki



He came back to New Plymouth for his mum’s 65th birthday at the beginning of August, just as the Trans-Tasman bubble was coming to an end.

Meaning his three-week trip has extended indefinitely, and he still waiting to see when he can return.

“I underestimated the power of Delta.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Gardner will be running a number of vocal workshops this weekend.

But, he’s feeling lucky to be here, watching how Delta is affecting Australia from afar.

Plus, if it weren't for the pandemic and the restrictions associated with it, he wouldn’t have this opportunity.

The workshops were meant to be being hosted by an Auckland-based man, who couldn't make it due to Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions, and Gardner was approached.

“I said ‘of course, it will be wonderful’.”

While he usually helps a couple of teens on their singing paths, this kind of workshop, which is sponsored by the Dame Malvina Major Foundation, is a first for him in New Plymouth.

The workshop will see Gardner give advice to each student in the small groups a chance to sing in a "safe space”.

“It's quite a unique thing to happen.”

Gardner explained that good singing was like driving down a road with potholes.

“The best singers know how to avoid the potholes,” he said.

Any secondary school interested in taking part in a public class, at 2.30pm on Sunday, can contact lisaroserangi67@gmail.com.