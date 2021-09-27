Students set up free piano in New Plymouth to help improve community's mental health following lockdown

Is music the key to beating the Covid-19 blues? A group of Taranaki students think so.

Zach Bernado, Owain Bridge, Clarence Chan, Daniel Lewis, Jamie Boyd and Te Koha Domb, of Francis Douglas Memorial College, have set up a free public piano at the Liardet St Project in New Plymouth.

“After the first lockdown and the second lockdown, the mental health in our community went down slightly,” Chan said.

“We noticed a lot more concerns and a lot of worry and anxiety rising from lockdown, so we thought we might help that with a little bit of free music.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Francis Douglas Memorial College students Zach Bernado (kneeling), Owain Bridge, Clarence Chan, Daniel Lewis and Jamie Boyd have set up a piano at Liardet Street Project to aid community mental health.

Bernado said the piano would stay until after summer, so people could enjoy it throughout the warmer months.

They chose the Liardet St Project as the location because it is a covered communal hub where people spend time catching up with friends and eating kai, Bridge said.

The piano was donated by friends of the school, and the boys added a red dragon design before signing their names on it.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Anyone can play the piano, which will be at the food joint until the end of summer.

They plan to set up another piano at Ngāmotu Beach, and are in the process of building a shelter to protect it from the elements.

The pianos are part of the Future Problem-Solving competition, in which students apply critical thinking to situations.

They will be carrying out questionnaires and surveys to find out what affect the pianos have on people's mental health, before submitting a report on their findings in February.

In 2019, Francis Douglas made history when it became the first school to have two teams come first and second in their division at the competition.