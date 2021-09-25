Thieves make off with only $20 worth of product, but cause $2000 worth of damage to Inglewood's Subway

Workers patch up a window at Inglewood Subway, that was smashed during a break in overnight.

The craving for a Subway foot-long sandwich was too much for a couple of youths as they broke into the Inglewood fast food outlet in Taranaki overnight.

But instead of eating the fresh, the duo only got away with $20 worth of salt and vinegar chips and a couple of bottles of L&P and Powerade, store owner Alistair Presland said.

“It's somewhat gutting. You do your best then you go through a couple of lockdowns, sales are down and business and down.

“And then you get a $1500 to $2000 bill to fix a window from some guys that stole probably $20 worth of product."

Presland was asleep at 2.30am on Saturday when he got an alert on his phone telling him his Rata St store had been broken into.

On CCTV footage, a pair of males can be seen scouting out the store, before gaining entry by smashing a side window, cutting themselves in the process, he said.

Presland and his wife Leeanne then travelled 30 minutes from their Plymouth Rd home to check out the damage and help police.

Police dogs tracked the thieves scent throughout Inglewood, but were unable to find them, Presland said.

He said it was disappointing the store had been targeted.

“It's just a shame it's happened in a small town,” he said.

But they managed to get a builder out to repair the damaged window, and were operating as normal, he said.

A police media spokesperson confirmed they had attended the burglary at the commercial address.

“Staff are making follow-up queries," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.