Toni Street on life's tragedies and triumphs

Pre-covid Toni Street would come back to Taranaki regularly to see her family and catch up with her friends.

Toni Street, one of the country’s best loved media personalities, never sits still.

As well as her radio show Street’s 2021 has included fronting both the America’s Cup coverage and the Tokyo Olympics, coached both of her daughters’ netball teams and her eldest daughter’s cricket team. And she put out a book.

Not surprisingly when she asked husband Matt France recently what were they going to do next year he said ‘’rest’’.

But Street reckons she is at her best when she is busy.

‘’I’m energetic. I don’t like to sit still. I’m constantly told by my husband, my mum and dad, to just chill out.’’

But the book was almost a step too far even for her, so she used a ghostwriter, friend Sophie Neville, to help out.

The first chapter is a harrowing read.

It’s January 2002, Street is 18 and in Christchurch playing cricket for Central Districts. She gets a phone call – her 14-year-old brother Stephen has been killed in a farm bike accident.

Nothing is ever the same again.

There was one day during the writing process that was particularly harrowing, Street says.

Street, her mother Wendy, and Neville, went over all the tragedy that the family had been through.

Her parents, Wendy and Geoff, had lost two children before Stephen. Street’s twin, Lance, died of leukaemia when they were 18 months old, and baby daughter Tracy only lived for a few hours.

‘’It was really uncomfortable for me hearing all of it. We were crying the whole day and felt like we had been run over by a bus at the end of it. But it was really important to me to get the detail and get Mum and Dad’s perspective on it all.’’

She was very young when the family lost Tracey and Lance, so the impact on her was just growing up with parents who were grieving, she says.

Unlike when Stephen died. She felt the full force of that. It was ‘‘horrific”.

‘’But I couldn’t help but think of my parents and I truly did wonder at the time how they were going to get through it, having to do that three times and I knew very well that most marriages don’t survive a death of a child let alone three.’’

So, as the oldest child she decided to try and be the one that pulled them through it and give them things to be happy about again, because her sister, Kirsty, was only 11, she says.

‘’If I was really depressed and not doing what I wanted to in life that would be another source of sadness for my parents and I decided I didn’t want that for them, and I’d do everything in my power to be happy again.... It was also a coping mechanism for myself in a way that meant that I probably denied some of my grief for quite a few years. And when it did eventually come out in spurts I would feel it in really strongly, but it also meant you had a distraction which allowed you to get on with your life too.’’

Craig Simcox/Stuff Street was a top order batter and wicket keeper for Central Districts.

She did get on with her life, going to Lincoln University on a cricket scholarship – Street was a top order batter and wicket keeper – and getting a commerce degree, before doing a post grad journalism diploma at Canterbury University, something she had always wanted to do.

‘’But probably when my brother died I got a little case of the yips and didn’t quite think I could do that as a career and had all these doubts about it.’’

But her mother encouraged her to apply, and she’s never looked back, moving into the career that has made her a household name in New Zealand.

She doesn't feel famous, she says, especially now she works on the radio.

‘’I don’t feel as if you get the same level of scrutiny as you do when you’re on the telly. I feel now like I’m relatively in the background compared to being on Seven Sharp for four years. But I’ve been doing it for 15 years, I’m just used to it.’’

And pre-covid she’d go home to Taranaki a lot, and it’s ‘lovely’ when people came up to her when she was out and about.

She comes from a tight-knit family and ‘’that backstop that you could rely on your family no matter what’’.

INSTAGRAM Street with children Lachie, then 18, months, Mackenzie, then 4 and Juliette, then 7. (file photo)

‘’Whenever we were doing anything we always felt very supported. And I think Taranaki is very much like that. Whatever you do you have a small crowd of people watching, you know everyone, you go down the surf club you know every second person there. Often parents come on the sports trips with you, they’re making the lasagne.’’

That type of tight-knit aspect has certainly made dealing with the tragedy the family has suffered a bit easier, she says.

Street grew up on a dairy farm, went to Bell Block primary school, Highlands Intermediate and New Plymouth Girls’ High School where she was head girl.

‘’Taranaki’s been sports mad for years, and we were fully immersed in that.’’

She played cricket and netball for Taranaki, was a member of the East End Surf Life Saving Club and played rugby for Spotswood United.

‘’It was either try and be a Silver Fern or Black Fern, or the next best thing was to be a sports reporter.”

Supplied Street was part of the team covering Tokyo 2020.

Her first journalism job was an internship at radio sport for three months, then she got an internship for six months at TVNZ on the assignment desk. That led to a full time sports reporting role.

Of her roles in the media she gets the biggest buzz from covering live events, she says.

‘’I love covering those big live events. Not just sport, it’s live event themselves. I do get nervous in the months leading up to an event, that’s when I throw myself into research and I make lots of notes. I don’t end up using any of them, but it feels good to write it all down, but once event starts then it becomes fun.’’

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland is now Street’s home.

Family, France who she met in the halls at Lincoln University when they were 18, and three children Juliette, Mackenzie and Lachie, are the reason she gave working on Seven Sharp with Mike Hosking.

‘’I loved that job, but it was getting in the way of my family time. I wasn’t getting home until 8 at night, and I was not there after school and then almost missing their bedtime at other end. It wasn’t working. That’s why I moved to breakfast radio.’’

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Street met her husband Matt France at university.

Lachie was born via a surrogate and telling that story was the impetus for writing the book, she says.

She had been asked to write the book a few times, and kept saying no, but then the publishers asked her to write about the surrogacy.

‘’We could only find one book about a kiwi experience. There was no information around. The moment our surrogacy became public I was flooded with emails and direct messages with questions. Because we’d gone through it so publicly I felt a responsibility to make sure people realised that surrogacy isn’t all this perfect thing, it’s really tough. We had perfect scenario, and it was still hard, so imagine if it’s surrogate you don’t know.’’

INSTAGRAM/SOPHIE BRAGGINS Sophie Braggins and Street have been best mates since school days.

Street’s surrogate was Sophie Braggins who had been her best friend since they met at Highlands Intermediate.

‘’She offered to do this incredible things. I didn’t even know where you start. It seemed like a really weird thing people do in America. She said we should investigate it, and we did and viola two years later we had this darling little boy.’’

And if she wrote about the surrogacy she’d have to go into why she couldn’t get pregnant with her much wanted third child. Which, was a rare autoimmune disorder that saw her body attacking itself and Street ‘’looking down the barrel of a liver transplant’’. But she recovered and is now in remission.

And in talking about the illness Street had to mention the help her parents had given her and to give context about why it was so harrowing for them to have a fourth child come down with a terrible illness.

So, the book tells her story. And it begins with a tragic phone call.