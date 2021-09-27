Bacon butties back on the menu at New Plymouth vaccination clinic

Seventeen-year-old Mia and Anika Bailey, 19, made the most of the bacon butties at the New Plymouth vaccination clinic last week, and more people will get that same opportunity on Wednesday.

A bacon butty, a yoghurt and granola cup, or a piece of fresh fruit, are on the menu at New Plymouth's earlybird Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Last week’s bacon and egg sandwich offer saw 130 people given the jab in two hours at the Powderham St clinic, so it is being brought back between 7-9am.

Those getting their first Pfizer jab will also have the added option of choosing a yoghurt and granola cup or selecting a piece of fresh fruit.

In a media release, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer Bevan Clayton-Smith said they “had such a positive response from the Taranaki people”.

“We thought we would do it all again,” Clayton-Smith said. “Removing barriers for people so they can get their Covid-19 vaccination is vital, so if offering breakfast enables people to find the time on a Wednesday morning to come to the clinic, it’s got to be a good thing.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Last week’s earlybird clinic saw 130 people vaccinated in two hours.

The Taranaki District Health Board put out a call on social media last week to ask if people would like smoothies, overnight oats with fresh fruit, muffins and the sandwiches on the menu.

While a number of people commented that they wanted doughnuts, the butties were chosen again.

Meanwhile, another incentive has been created for a vaccination clinic being held at Stratford’s Whakaahurangi Marae on Saturday.

Marae secretary Lovey Read said it will run from 10am to 3pm, with pick-ups and drop-offs for those without the means to get there.

“We're asking people who need a ride to call after 10am on the day,” Read said. “It’s getting around the town – everyone’s talking about it.”

She said there had been conversations about the marae hosting a clinic since the town’s last mass vaccinations, but they waited as they wanted to see what the numbers were.

Read said there is no need to book, as she had heard of older people struggling with technology.

“We’ve heard a lot of people are having problems trying to make an appointment.”

Anyone who wants a ride should contact the marae on 06 765 7014 on the day.