South Taranaki District Council expresses concerns over Government's Three Waters reform proposal

Councils around the country are expressing concerns over the Government’s three waters reform proposals.

South Taranaki District Council has joined a growing list of councils around the country to express concerns over the Government’s Three Waters reforms.

Councils around the country were given eight weeks to analyse the proposal, which would take drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services away from 67 councils and put them into the hands of four publicly-owned Water Service Entities (WSE).

Under the plans, the Taranaki region would join a water entity serving 800,000 people, spanning Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei, and run by a governance board.

The issue was discussed at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, and in a statement issued afterwards South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the council was not convinced of the case for wholesale change.

READ MORE:

* Matamata-Piako District Council has no 'faith' in Government's water reforms

* New Plymouth District Council to consider feedback over Government's Three Waters reforms

* Water services of 67 councils to be amalgamated into 4 water entities in massive shake-up



“While we acknowledge that better regulation of the water sector is needed, we are seriously concerned about the impacts of a ‘one-size fits all’ and centralisation approach will have on our communities.’’

Councils would have no direct control over the proposed water services entities as presented, and he could not see how the new water entities would be responsive and accountable to the community.

He described the proposed set-up as “nothing short of unnecessary bureaucracy’’.

The council also questioned Department of Internal Affairs figures that without the reforms the average household would be spending $7,460 a year on Three Waters by 2051, but $1,220 per annum with the change.

“We need to know more about how the Government came to those figures because I doubt that they will guarantee that any new entity will have water accounts not exceeding $1,220 per annum in 30 years’ time,’’ Nixon said.

One of the biggest concerns the council expressed was how local priorities would be met and delivered in a large entity.

‘’We are gravely concerned that our growth and development aspirations, albeit small compared to other high growth areas, will have to wait in line.”

Councillors also expressed concern about the potential future privatisation of the water assets.

“No matter how many safeguards the Government puts in place, once these are in the hands of a new centralised entity the path to privatisation will be easier for any future Government.”

He added: “The assets we are talking about have been paid for by our communities, and as such we expect that the Government will, or at least will give us the ability to, effectively consult with our communities before any decisions are made on whether to support these reforms or not.”

New Plymouth District Council has also expressed concerns about the proposals, highlighting the ownership structure, the loss of more than 60 experienced council staff, and a lack of iwi and hapū input.