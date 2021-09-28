Man in 70s remains in ICU after Vogeltown crash on Monday

Emergency services were called to the corner of Holsworthy and Victoria roads, in Vogeltown, around 9.50am on Monday.

The driver of a car involved in a residential New Plymouth crash on Monday remains in critical condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Holsworthy and Victoria roads, in Vogeltown, around 9.50am, after a car hit a parked vehicle and fence.

READ MORE:

* Driver in New Plymouth crash taken to hospital with critical injuries

* Woman, 69, facing police charges following July house fire in Waitara

* Mother-of-four ran, 'yanked' woman from car dangling metres above footpath in New Plymouth CBD



The driver of the car and sole occupant, a man in his 70s, was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition, and remained there overnight.

On Tuesday afternoon, Taranaki District Health Board communications manager Beth Findlay-Heath said the man was still in critical condition in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.