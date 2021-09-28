Dog kills brown kiwi on Taranaki Maunga

A kiwi has been killed in a dog attack on the Puniho Track. (File photo)

A dog has killed a brown kiwi on Taranaki Maunga.

Department of Conservation Taranaki operations manager Gareth Hopkins discovered the male adult, called Tohu, wedged between rocks while out hiking on the Puniho Track last week.

An autopsy found the bird had suffered multiple fractured ribs and femur, along with a broken spine – fatal injuries that vets found to be consistent with a dog attack.

It was always sad to find a dead kiwi, particularly when its death was completely avoidable, Hopkins said in a statement.

Dogs are not allowed in the national park, which will soon be known as Te Papakura o Taranaki.

‘’They are a significant risk to wildlife we’re protecting.”

Taranaki Mounga co-project manager Sean Zieltjes said the kiwi had no transmitter so was born on the maunga and likely had offspring in the area.

“In the wild, kiwi have only a five percent chance of survival to adulthood. It’s so disappointing to see this healthy adult kiwi killed.”

Mana whenua representatives from Ngā Mahanga a Tairi named the kiwi 'Tohu'.

An adult male kiwi can breed for up to 40 years, and potentially father more than 50 chicks – so this kiwi’s death had ramifications for the species’ population in the national park, he said.

In July, a dog killed a kiwi in the Pouiatoa Conservation Area in North Taranaki.

Charges can be filed against owners if there is evidence their dogs have killed kiwi, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 under the National Parks Act.

Members of the public can report sightings of dogs in the national park by calling 0800 DOC HOT, and in doing so, should share as many details as possible on what they have seen.