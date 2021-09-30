Taranaki farmer slapped with $18,900 fine for failing to register cattle

Victor McIntyre, 67, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday on 19 charges of breaching the National Animal Identification and Tracing (Nait) Act. (File photo)

A Taranaki dairy farmer has been fined $18,900 for failing to register 175 cattle before they were moved off his property.

Victor McIntyre's fine works out at $108 per animal.

McIntyre, 67, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court before Judge Chris Sygrove on Wednesday on 19 charges of breaching the National Animal Identification and Tracing Act (Nait).

The charges came after McIntyre allowed the unregistered cattle to leave his Waitui, Inglewood, farm over a five-month period last year.

Registering animals allows Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to trace where they have come from, and where they are going, to ensure and improve biosecurity management.

In May 2019, McIntyre, who has been a dairy farmer since 1989, was sent a “Nait nudge” that reminded him to register his cattle as they had tags but were not logged in the system, MPI's summary of facts said.

In April 2020, MPI sent McIntyre a written warning for failing to register the animals, and not recording their movements to other properties, within the legal timeframe.

Between April and September that year, the unregistered cattle were moved from McIntyre's property on 19 occasions to 10 other Nait locations through a stock agent.

As the animals were not registered, they triggered an automatic notification to Operational Solutions for Primary Industries (Ospri), which works with the farming industry to manage animal disease.

That September, MPI phoned the McIntyres’ house, alerting them of the non-compliant animals.

All cattle were registered within 24 hours.

While McIntyre does not actively work on the farm, and has share milkers and contractors who manage it, he is the registered person in charge of animals, so the liability falls on him.

The summary of facts said McIntyre thought as the stock agent was scanning everything, “all things Nait-related were being done”.

Defence lawyer Lauren Wallace said this had been a misunderstanding and McIntyre was “absolutely trying to be compliant”.

“This is an administrative oversight,” Wallace told the court. “[McIntyre is] not proficient on computers.”

She said many farmers are struggling to use the system, and McIntyre is “deeply remorseful, and deeply embarrassed”.

Judge Sygrove started with a fine of $31,500, and offered discounts for early guilty pleas, and for McIntyre’s remorse, good character and having no previous convictions.

He arrived at a total of $18,900.

As these were fines, McIntyre was not convicted.