Taranaki DHB to issue statement in support of vaccinations against Covid-19

Taranaki’s health board is going to release a formal statement in support of people getting vaccinated.

The Taranaki District Health Board is to release a positive statement in support of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The move comes after an open from FACT (Fight Against Conspiracy Theories) to the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) was included in the agenda at Thursday's health board meeting.

In the letter, FACT, which is made up of doctors and professors, called on the council “to censure councillors who use their privileged platform to disseminate poorly sourced, incorrect or misleading information about public health measures that clearly oppose government advice”.

The letter was written after district councillor Anneka Carlson posted a 13-minute video to her personal Facebook page, in which she covered topics including vaccine efficacy and human rights.

At the health board meeting, which was held over the internet, chair Cassandra Crowley said it was difficult for the DHB to respond to every anti-vaccination incident.

“We want to see our community fully vaccinated. We will issue a positive statement indicating our strong support for Covid-19 vaccinations for those aged 12 and over.’’

A number of health board members were already fully vaccinated, she said, and the ‘’younger ones’’ were under way.

In a workshop held earlier in the day, the board had discussed ways it could be ‘’loud and proud’’ in its support for the covid vaccination programme, Crowley said.

On Tuesday, two people used public submissions at the start of New Plymouth District Council’s full meeting to question the national vaccination policy.

But councillors did not get into a debate, saying the policy was a matter for the Government.

Board member Harry Duynhoven, who is also a New Plymouth district councillor, said the two speakers had taken him and his colleagues by surprise.

‘’I can’t understand why this was allowed and why there was no pushback.’’

The DHB can’t ‘’simply sit here’’ and let this ‘’nonsense’’ get out there, he said.

‘’We’re on the back foot.’’

Board member David Lean said it was not good to ‘’give these people any more glory’’.

Although no date was given for the statement in support of the vaccination programme, the meeting was told it would be “soon”.

On Wednesday, the latest vaccination figures were released, which showed 105,946 doses have been delivered in Taranaki.

The total includes 69,905 Taranaki people who have had their first dose.

And 36,041 people, or 35.3 per cent of the eligible population in the region, are fully vaccinated, having had both doses, which is still the worst rate of any DHB in the country.