New Plymouth man coming from almost covid-free Perth says it is 'ludicrious' he will take up MIQ space

Steve Dombroski thinks it’s ludicrous that MIQ spots are being given to people who come back from Perth where there is no Covid. (File pic)

A former senior Taranaki fire officer is calling for change in the quarantine system as he faces two weeks in isolation, despite coming from a region of Australia with very few cases of Covid-19 and no community transmission.

Steve Dombroski and his wife, Fiona, have been in Western Australia for family reasons since May.

The Dombroskis have had three flights back to New Zealand cancelled, but finally won the MIQ lottery last week when their daughter spent two hours on her computer and secured them a place for the end of October.

But in Steve Dombroski’s view they will be taking up an MIQ spot for no reason.

“Common sense has flown out the window. It just seems mad to put people coming home from covid-free states into an MIQ.’’

In Perth, people are walking around without masks and 60,000 people turned up at the grand final of the AFL last month, said Dombroski, who before retirement was senior station officer the New Plymouth Fire Station.

‘’Life continues on as normal.’’

Last month, the Government announced 3000 MIQ spaces would be allocated for kiwis stranded in Australia, who until then had been excluded.

Perth is five hours behind, so when the MIQ virtual lobby opened at 8am, it was 2am in Western Australia, he said.

“They don’t make it easy. But we’re blessed to get one.’’

Five flights are coming into New Zealand from Western Australia every Monday and all passengers have to go into MIQ.

‘’If they want to free up MIQ space, allow people who are coming from areas that are covid-free to go home. It seems ludicrous to me.

‘’They’re preventing people from getting back into New Zealand who have a legal right to do so and pose no threat to New Zealand.’’

The Dombroskis knew the rules when they left, and they did not come back when they heard the borders were shutting.

‘’We chose to stay here and look after family,” he said. “That was more important than us getting home.

‘’If you come away and covid strikes the area where you’re in then you’re going to have to be isolated and go into MIQ when you come home. We understood that, but there’s no covid in Perth.’’

He has written to the Government, but the replies were ‘’not satisfactory’’.

‘’Even the reply from Mr Hipkins was, ‘Oh we realise there are some states with low covid.’ I said states that were community covid-free. The answer was not acceptable.’’

The couple have to spend $300 to have a covid test before they leave and will have to pay to stay in MIQ.

They would be happy to pay if they were coming home from an area that had covid, Dombroski said, and taxpayers still subsidise MIQ, so in his view it was also wasting taxpayers’ money.

And then, after leaving MIQ they have to go through Auckland, which has covid, to get home, he said.

The MIQ system is overwhelmed, Dombroski added.

‘’The obvious fix is to not put people in MIQ who don’t need to be in MIQ.’’